FIRST-ROUND draft prospect Daniel Curtin is looking to Fremantle legend Matthew Pavlich for inspiration as he prepares to begin his eagerly-anticipated AFL career.
Curtin grew up playing as a midfielder but has transformed into an exciting utility courtesy of a growth spurt that boosted his height to a key-position 195cm.
Pavlich, who stood at 192cm, was a six-time All-Australian, dominating as a full-back, goal-kicking midfielder and damaging key forward at different stages across a decorated career.
"I really like having that flexibility to be able to go to a few different positions," Curtin told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.
"Junior footy, I played a lot of midfield, but had a bit of a growth spurt around year 11 and turned into more of a key position.
"I'm really happy to fit in anywhere (at AFL level). A lot of people at the moment probably view me as a key back, but I'm definitely keen to explore the midfield options in the near future."
A Freo fan growing up, Curtin is keen to emulate the Dockers' former captain and six-time best and fairest Pavlich with the rare trait to play any position on the ground.
"Something that I really like and someone I'd like to be compared to because I do play across different positions is 'Pav'," Curtin said.
"Just his dominance across all positions was something that I really liked.
"I've had a chance to meet him. He was a really great bloke, we had a good chat."