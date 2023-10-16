Daniel Curtin poses with the Western Australia MVP award following the 2023 AFL National Championships match between Vic Metro and Western Australia at RSEA Park on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FIRST-ROUND draft prospect Daniel Curtin is looking to Fremantle legend Matthew Pavlich for inspiration as he prepares to begin his eagerly-anticipated AFL career.

Curtin grew up playing as a midfielder but has transformed into an exciting utility courtesy of a growth spurt that boosted his height to a key-position 195cm. 

Pavlich, who stood at 192cm, was a six-time All-Australian, dominating as a full-back, goal-kicking midfielder and damaging key forward at different stages across a decorated career.

"I really like having that flexibility to be able to go to a few different positions," Curtin told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"Junior footy, I played a lot of midfield, but had a bit of a growth spurt around year 11 and turned into more of a key position. 

"I'm really happy to fit in anywhere (at AFL level). A lot of people at the moment probably view me as a key back, but I'm definitely keen to explore the midfield options in the near future."

A Freo fan growing up, Curtin is keen to emulate the Dockers' former captain and six-time best and fairest Pavlich with the rare trait to play any position on the ground. 

"Something that I really like and someone I'd like to be compared to because I do play across different positions is 'Pav'," Curtin said.  

"Just his dominance across all positions was something that I really liked.

"I've had a chance to meet him. He was a really great bloke, we had a good chat."