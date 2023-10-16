Daniel Curtin grew up playing in the midfield but a growth spurt saw him transformed into an exciting utility

Daniel Curtin poses with the Western Australia MVP award following the 2023 AFL National Championships match between Vic Metro and Western Australia at RSEA Park on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FIRST-ROUND draft prospect Daniel Curtin is looking to Fremantle legend Matthew Pavlich for inspiration as he prepares to begin his eagerly-anticipated AFL career.

Curtin grew up playing as a midfielder but has transformed into an exciting utility courtesy of a growth spurt that boosted his height to a key-position 195cm.

Pavlich, who stood at 192cm, was a six-time All-Australian, dominating as a full-back, goal-kicking midfielder and damaging key forward at different stages across a decorated career.

"I really like having that flexibility to be able to go to a few different positions," Curtin told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"Junior footy, I played a lot of midfield, but had a bit of a growth spurt around year 11 and turned into more of a key position.

"I'm really happy to fit in anywhere (at AFL level). A lot of people at the moment probably view me as a key back, but I'm definitely keen to explore the midfield options in the near future."

A Freo fan growing up, Curtin is keen to emulate the Dockers' former captain and six-time best and fairest Pavlich with the rare trait to play any position on the ground.

"Something that I really like and someone I'd like to be compared to because I do play across different positions is 'Pav'," Curtin said.

"Just his dominance across all positions was something that I really liked.

"I've had a chance to meet him. He was a really great bloke, we had a good chat."