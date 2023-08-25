Daniel Curtin was named as a defender in the All-Australian team, but impressed when he moved into the midfield during the national under-18 championships

Daniel Curtin poses with the Western Australia MVP award following the 2023 AFL National Championships match between Vic Metro and Western Australia at RSEA Park on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

TOP WA Draft prospect Daniel Curtin has the attributes to grow as an elite AFL midfielder if he is snared by a club that wants to develop the versatile tall in that role, according to state talent manager Adam Jones.

Curtin, who is viewed as a top five prospect at this year's AFL Draft and could land as high as No.2, was Western Australia's standout player at the national under-18 championships playing back, midfield and briefly forward.

He was named at centre half-back in the All-Australian team but impressed recruiters when moved on-ball for periods in matches against South Australia, Vic Country and Vic Metro.

Daniel Curtin during the 2023 U18 Championships match between Allies and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on June 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 195cm teenager is among the players in West Coast's sights with the club's first pick, which has slid back from pick No.1 after the stirring win against the Western Bulldogs.

The club needs to recruit more elite midfield talent after adding Reuben Ginbey and Elijah Hewett last year, with Jones believing Curtin has both the attributes and the passion for the role.

"His composure as a big bloke on-ball, his ability to side-step players, and that big body around the contest, you could see that translating to the next level as a midfielder no doubt," Jones told AFL.com.au.

"His skill level is exceptionally high as well and he has the athletic capabilities. He's a really good runner for his size, so if he's going to play midfield he's going to need that.

"His stoppage craft was very, very good for a player who hadn't played a lot in that role and with his ability to learn how to spread and be a two-way elite runner, I see some really good growth there."

Jones consulted with AFL recruiters before moving Curtin into the midfield during the national championships, knowing that the state program's objective was to help players get drafted and key defence had been the 18-year-old's best position up to that point.

Recruiters were keen to see him in the role and were subsequently impressed when he racked up 26 disposals and six clearances against South Australia.

Against Vic Country, he had brief forays in the midfield, was influential in defence, and pushed forward late to snap an impressive set shot from the boundary.

Daniel Curtin takes a mark during the 2023 AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Western Australia and Vic Country at the WACA on June 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Curtin was back in the midfield for his final game of the championships, racking up 27 disposals and eight clearances against Vic Metro to seal his status as WA's best performer over the four games.

"He was loving the midfield time. We said 'you're going to start back with us and see what happens', but when we'd break into craft groups he would do his defensive stuff and then start listening in on the midfield stuff," Jones said.

"He had a passion to learn that and an eagerness to potentially play a bit more midfield long-term.

"I think he knows he can play defence and he's really eager to learn that midfield craft because the passion might be potentially as a midfielder."

Daniel Curtin (left) is presented with his AFL Academy jumper by AFL National Academy Manager and coach Tarkyn Lockyer at Mercure Albert Park on May 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jones does not think he has seen a more versatile player come through the WA program in terms of an ability to "play midfield exceptionally well and key defence".

He was not far behind young Fremantle star Luke Jackson in terms of influence over games at under-18 level.

"He (Curtin) is in a rare category in terms of that versatility," Jones said.

"Luke Jackson was one of the most influential players we've had in my time in terms of his impact on games, and I reckon 'Curto' isn't far behind him.

"We probably didn't have the depth of talent in our team this year. In Luke's year we won the championship.

"But in terms of his individual performances, they're certainly not far behind the impact that Luke Jackson was able to have in the championships.

"He played four really consistent games, and it was a fantastic effort by him individually."