Daniel Curtin poses with his NAB Medal after the 2022 NAB AFL Futures match on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Australian talent Daniel Curtin starred in the NAB AFL Futures game on Grand Final morning, dominating in the under-17s curtain raiser involving the country's best 2023 prospects.

Curtin missed out on playing for his state in the under-18 championships mid-year through injuries but reminded clubs of his talents on Saturday with a best-afield showing including 20 disposals and eight marks.

He was awarded the NAB Medal for his performance in Team Houli's 28-point win over Team Murphy, with the sides named after former Richmond star Bachar Houli and ex-Carlton skipper Marc Muprhy.

South Australian Jack Delean was busy in the forward line with three goals while Jack Callinan, the son of former Adelaide Crow Ian, was also lively with two goals and 14 disposals to end his impressive campaign. Fellow Tasmanian Colby McKercher had 21 disposals and six clearances for Team Houli in the 10.8 (68) to 4.16 (40) win.

Daniel Curtin in action during the 2022 NAB AFL Futures match on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney Academy member Caiden Cleary was the most productive player on the ground with 31 disposals and six inside-50s – an impressive feat given the flat 22-minute quarters – while his Team Murphy teammate Ryley Sanders had 26 disposals and five clearances.

Will Lorenz also had many exciting moments throughout the contest, with the silky midfielder having 24 disposals and kicking 1.2, including a classy finish in the second quarter. Lorenz is the grandson of former Hawthorn great Graham Arthur.

Zane Duursma had the two best highlights of the game for Team Murphy, taking a big contested mark early and converting his set shot and then nailing a tight snap from the boundary line. The younger brother of Port Adelaide's Xavier looms as a top-five prospect heading into 2023.

Zane Duursma celebrates a goal during the 2022 AFL Futures match on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TEAM HOULI 2.1 3.3 8.5 10.8 (68)

TEAM MURPHY 1.5 3.10 3.14 4.16 (40)

GOALS

Team Houli: Delean 3, Callinan 2, Livingstone, Nyko, Rudd, Taha, Wilson,

Team Murphy: Duursma 2, Lorenz, Morris