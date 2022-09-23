WE'RE back at the MCG for the first time in three years as the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final is upon us. And that means it's time to predict what the biggest day of the year will look like.
The AFL.com.au team has looked into the crystal ball to find you a winner, Norm Smith medallist, first goalkicker and more.
GRAND FINAL PREVIEW Cats v Swans, stats that matter, who wins and why
Check out the predictions below.
Damian Barrett
Winner: Geelong by 15 points
Norm Smith: Chad Warner
Most disposals: Isaac Smith
Most goals: Lance Franklin (six)
First goal: Chad Warner
Headline I'd like to see: Paddy Takes The Highway Through His Grand Final Danger Zone
What song will most rock the MCG: My Island Home - Christine Anu
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Corey Warner (Swans)
Riley Beveridge
Winner: Geelong by 15 points
Norm Smith: Tom Stewart
Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (28)
Most goals: Jeremy Cameron (three)
First goal: Errol Gulden
Headline I'd like to see: Back to its rightful home: Melbourne sizzles as GF returns
What song will rock the MCG: Let Me Entertain You – Robbie Williams
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Matt Cottrell (Blues)
Sarah Black
Winner: Geelong by 14 points
Norm Smith: Jeremy Cameron
Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (33)
Most goals: Tom Hawkins (four)
First goal: Isaac Heeney
Headline I'd like to see: After 10 years at the top, Cats finally get the cream
What song will most rock the MCG: Let Me Entertain You - Robbie Williams
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: The flowing, golden mullet of Hugo Ralphsmith (Tigers) will light up the MCG
Nat Edwards
Winner: Geelong by 10 points
Norm Smith: Tom Stewart
Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (29)
Most goals: Jeremy Cameron (four)
First goal: Tom Papley
Headline I'd like to see: Selwood swan song: Cats skipper’s fairytale premiership finish
What song will most rock the MCG: Let Me Entertain You - Robbie Williams
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Leek Aleer (Giants)
Josh Gabelich
Winner: Geelong by 11 points
Norm Smith: Tom Stewart
Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (29)
Most goals: Jeremy Cameron (four)
First goal: Tyson Stengle
Headline I'd like to see: Scott silences doubters to cement status as modern great
What song will most rock the MCG: Let Me Entertain You - Robbie Williams
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Isaac Quaynor (Magpies)
Daniel Garb
Winner: Sydney by five points
Norm Smith: Luke Parker
Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (29)
Most goals: Tom Papley (three)
First goal: Isaac Heeney
Headline I'd like to see: 'PADDY McCARTIN YOU STAR' - McCartin caps off his remarkable career resurgence with Leo Barryesque mark to seal Grand Final triumph
What song will most rock the MCG: 'Syyyyyyydddnnneeeyyyy' 'Syyyydddddnneeeyyy' - By the Swans fans at the 28-minute mark of the last quarter
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Leek Aleer (Giants)
Sarah Olle
Winner: Sydney by eight points
Norm Smith: Callum Mills
Most disposals: Patrick Dangerfield (30)
Most goals: Tom Hawkins (three)
First goal: Tom Papley
Headline I'd like to see: Bloods brothers: Paddy and Tom's premiership bond
What song will most rock the MCG: Rock DJ - Robbie Williams
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Darcy Wilmot (Lions)
Matthew Lloyd
Winner: Geelong by nine points
Norm Smith: Patrick Dangerfield
Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (27)
Most goals: Jeremy Cameron (four)
First goal: Tyson Stengle
Headline I'd like to see: Danger-ous: Dangerfield gets the only thing missing in footy CV
What song will most rock the MCG: Let Me Entertain You - Robbie Williams
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Kade Chandler (Demons)
Nathan Schmook
Winner: Geelong by 15 points
Norm Smith: Tom Stewart
Most disposals: Luke Parker (29)
Most goals: Tom Hawkins (four)
First goal: Tom Papley
Headline I'd like to see: It's Danger's field of dreams as champ secures first flag
What song will most rock the MCG: Rock DJ – Robbie Williams
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Corey Warner (Swans)
Callum Twomey
Winner: Geelong by 22 points
Norm Smith: Jeremy Cameron
Most disposals: Mitch Duncan (29)
Most goals: Jeremy Cameron (four)
First goal: Tom Papley
Headline I'd like to see: Danger in the zone as flag search ends
What song will most rock the MCG: Rock DJ – Robbie Williams
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Laitham Vandermeer (Bulldogs)
Michael Whiting
Winner: Sydney by eight points
Norm Smith: Luke Parker
Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (30)
Most goals: Tom Hawkins and Tom Papley (three)
First goal: Isaac Heeney
Headline I'd like to see: Buddy's late goal seals heart-stopping Swans win
What song will most rock the MCG: Solid Rock - Goanna
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Darcy Wilmot (Lions)
TOTALS
Winner: Geelong 8-3 Sydney
Norm Smith Medal: Tom Stewart (4), Jeremy Cameron (2), Luke Parker (2), Callum Mills, Patrick Dangerfield, Chad Warner