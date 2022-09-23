WE'RE back at the MCG for the first time in three years as the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final is upon us. And that means it's time to predict what the biggest day of the year will look like.

The AFL.com.au team has looked into the crystal ball to find you a winner, Norm Smith medallist, first goalkicker and more.

GRAND FINAL PREVIEW Cats v Swans, stats that matter, who wins and why

Check out the predictions below.

Match Preview GF: Geelong v Sydney Sportsbet's Nathan Brown, Brendon Goddard and Matthew Richardson preview the Grand Final between the Cats and Swans at the MCG.

Damian Barrett

Winner: Geelong by 15 points

Norm Smith: Chad Warner

Most disposals: Isaac Smith

Most goals: Lance Franklin (six)

First goal: Chad Warner

Headline I'd like to see: Paddy Takes The Highway Through His Grand Final Danger Zone

What song will most rock the MCG: My Island Home - Christine Anu

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Corey Warner (Swans)

Riley Beveridge

Winner: Geelong by 15 points

Norm Smith: Tom Stewart

Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (28)

Most goals: Jeremy Cameron (three)

First goal: Errol Gulden

Headline I'd like to see: Back to its rightful home: Melbourne sizzles as GF returns

What song will rock the MCG: Let Me Entertain You – Robbie Williams

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Matt Cottrell (Blues)

Footy Feed: Robbie's Grand Final surprise Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest Grand Final news

Sarah Black

Winner: Geelong by 14 points

Norm Smith: Jeremy Cameron

Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (33)

Most goals: Tom Hawkins (four)

First goal: Isaac Heeney

Headline I'd like to see: After 10 years at the top, Cats finally get the cream

What song will most rock the MCG: Let Me Entertain You - Robbie Williams

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: The flowing, golden mullet of Hugo Ralphsmith (Tigers) will light up the MCG

Nat Edwards

Winner: Geelong by 10 points

Norm Smith: Tom Stewart

Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (29)

Most goals: Jeremy Cameron (four)

First goal: Tom Papley

Headline I'd like to see: Selwood swan song: Cats skipper’s fairytale premiership finish

What song will most rock the MCG: Let Me Entertain You - Robbie Williams

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Leek Aleer (Giants)

The 10: Geelong's best moments of the 2022 season Outstanding plays and performances from star Cats ahead of the Grand Final

Josh Gabelich

Winner: Geelong by 11 points

Norm Smith: Tom Stewart

Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (29)

Most goals: Jeremy Cameron (four)

First goal: Tyson Stengle

Headline I'd like to see: Scott silences doubters to cement status as modern great

What song will most rock the MCG: Let Me Entertain You - Robbie Williams

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Isaac Quaynor (Magpies)

Daniel Garb

Winner: Sydney by five points

Norm Smith: Luke Parker

Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (29)

Most goals: Tom Papley (three)

First goal: Isaac Heeney

Headline I'd like to see: 'PADDY McCARTIN YOU STAR' - McCartin caps off his remarkable career resurgence with Leo Barryesque mark to seal Grand Final triumph

What song will most rock the MCG: 'Syyyyyyydddnnneeeyyyy' 'Syyyydddddnneeeyyy' - By the Swans fans at the 28-minute mark of the last quarter

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Leek Aleer (Giants)

The 10: Sydney's best moments of the 2022 season Outstanding plays and performances from star Swans ahead of the Grand Final

Sarah Olle

Winner: Sydney by eight points

Norm Smith: Callum Mills

Most disposals: Patrick Dangerfield (30)

Most goals: Tom Hawkins (three)

First goal: Tom Papley

Headline I'd like to see: Bloods brothers: Paddy and Tom's premiership bond

What song will most rock the MCG: Rock DJ - Robbie Williams

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Darcy Wilmot (Lions)

Matthew Lloyd

Winner: Geelong by nine points

Norm Smith: Patrick Dangerfield

Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (27)

Most goals: Jeremy Cameron (four)

First goal: Tyson Stengle

Headline I'd like to see: Danger-ous: Dangerfield gets the only thing missing in footy CV

What song will most rock the MCG: Let Me Entertain You - Robbie Williams

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Kade Chandler (Demons)

Matthew Lloyd counts down his five bravest finals moments Lloydy looks back through finals history to pick his five bravest moments, thanks to Crypto.com

Nathan Schmook

Winner: Geelong by 15 points

Norm Smith: Tom Stewart

Most disposals: Luke Parker (29)

Most goals: Tom Hawkins (four)

First goal: Tom Papley

Headline I'd like to see: It's Danger's field of dreams as champ secures first flag

What song will most rock the MCG: Rock DJ – Robbie Williams

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Corey Warner (Swans)

Callum Twomey

Winner: Geelong by 22 points

Norm Smith: Jeremy Cameron

Most disposals: Mitch Duncan (29)

Most goals: Jeremy Cameron (four)

First goal: Tom Papley

Headline I'd like to see: Danger in the zone as flag search ends

What song will most rock the MCG: Rock DJ – Robbie Williams

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Laitham Vandermeer (Bulldogs)

Perfect prep: How Cats have 'planned this year to the minute' Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss how Geelong has played the long game in the lead up to this year's Grand Final, thanks to Crypto.com

Michael Whiting

Winner: Sydney by eight points

Norm Smith: Luke Parker

Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (30)

Most goals: Tom Hawkins and Tom Papley (three)

First goal: Isaac Heeney

Headline I'd like to see: Buddy's late goal seals heart-stopping Swans win

What song will most rock the MCG: Solid Rock - Goanna

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Darcy Wilmot (Lions)

TOTALS

Winner: Geelong 8-3 Sydney

Norm Smith Medal: Tom Stewart (4), Jeremy Cameron (2), Luke Parker (2), Callum Mills, Patrick Dangerfield, Chad Warner