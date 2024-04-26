Many of Victoria’s top prospects eligible for selection in this year’s AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft will again be in action this weekend in the second game of the 2024 Young Guns Series

Kade De La Rue in action for the Young Guns against Vic Metro at Avalon Airport Oval on April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The two-game series sees the Young Guns take on Victoria Metro and Victoria Country under-18 teams.

The Young Guns will play Victoria Country at Craigieburn’s Highgate Recreation Reserve this Sunday, April 28 from 11:00am.

The match follows last week's clash against Victoria Metro, where the Young Guns prevailed 15.11 (101) to 9.5 (59) at Werribee’s Avalon Airport Oval.

The Young Guns side comprises many of Victoria’s top prospects available to be selected in the 2024 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which will be held on Wednesday, May 29.

The team is selected from nominations submitted by AFL club recruiters, along with input from VFL clubs and Coates Talent League programs.

All players selected for the Young Guns are aged 19 or under as of January 1, 2024. The team features prospects who compete in the VFL or as overage players in the Coates Talent League Boys competition.

Players to have previously represented the Young Guns include the past two No. 1 picks in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Ryan Maric and Jai Culley, along with Essendon midfielder Sam Durham, Hawthorn’s Massimo D'Ambrosio, Gold Coast Suns’ recruit Sam Clohesy and the Western Bulldogs’ Harvey Gallagher.

The Young Guns Series serves as a trial for Victoria Metro and Victoria Country ahead of selecting their final squads to compete at the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys.

Players who aren’t named for Victoria Country for Sunday’s match remain eligible for selection in the final squads to compete at the Championships.

Continue below to see the squads for this week’s match between the Young Guns and Victoria Country.

HOW TO WATCH: The 2024 Young Guns Series is be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.

YOUNG GUNS SERIES – GAME 2

Young Guns vs Victoria Country U18

Sunday, April 28 at 11:00am

Highgate Recreation Reserve, Craigieburn



YOUNG GUNS

# FIRST NAME SURNAME HT STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Thomas Hanily 178 Gippsland Power (CTL) Leongatha 2 Tobyn Murray 180 Geelong Cats (VFL) Colac 3 Tarkyn O'Leary 178 Sandringham (VFL) Noble Park 4 Oskar Smartt 180 Essendon (VFL) Keilor 5 Oliver Poole 183 Bendigo Pioneers (CTL) Echuca United 6 Ryan Brodie 182 Calder Cannons (CTL) Strathmore 7 Liam Kershaw 194 Geelong Falcons (CTL) St Joseph's 8 Dayton Uerata 184 Bendigo Pioneers (CTL) Sandhurst 9 Cooper Lord 184 Sandringham Dragons (CTL) Old Scotch 10 Ben Hopkins 190 Dandenong Stingrays (CTL) Langwarrin 11 Geordie Payne 184 Tasmania Devils (CTL) North Launceston 12 Kade De La Rue 183 North Melbourne (VFL) Beaconsfield 13 Ry Cantwell 187 Eastern Ranges (CTL) North Ringwood 14 Will McLachlan 185 Geelong Falcons (CTL) Colac 15 Kobe Shipp 188 Casey Demons (VFL) Beaconsfield 16 Lachie McArthur 190 Western Jets (CTL) Keilor 17 Ryan Eyre 191 Calder Cannons (CTL) Castlemaine 18 Cooper Trembath 193 Eastern Ranges (CTL) Park Orchards 19 Riak Andrew 192 Dandenong Stingrays (CTL) Berwick 20 Ned Maginness 194 Sandringham Dragons (CTL) East Brighton 21 Remy Maclean 196 Eastern Ranges (CTL) East Ringwood 22 Max Mapley 199 Tasmania Devils (CTL) Clarence 23 Iliro Smit 200 Eastern Ranges (CTL) Montrose 24 Joe Pike 203 Geelong Falcons (CTL) Barwon Heads



VICTORIA COUNTRY