Kade De La Rue in action for the Young Guns against Vic Metro at Avalon Airport Oval on April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Many of Victoria’s top prospects eligible for selection in this year’s AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft will again be in action this weekend in the second game of the 2024 Young Guns Series.

The two-game series sees the Young Guns take on Victoria Metro and Victoria Country under-18 teams.

The Young Guns will play Victoria Country at Craigieburn’s Highgate Recreation Reserve this Sunday, April 28 from 11:00am.

The match follows last week's clash against Victoria Metro, where the Young Guns prevailed 15.11 (101) to 9.5 (59) at Werribee’s Avalon Airport Oval.

The Young Guns side comprises many of Victoria’s top prospects available to be selected in the 2024 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which will be held on Wednesday, May 29.

The team is selected from nominations submitted by AFL club recruiters, along with input from VFL clubs and Coates Talent League programs.

All players selected for the Young Guns are aged 19 or under as of January 1, 2024. The team features prospects who compete in the VFL or as overage players in the Coates Talent League Boys competition.

Players to have previously represented the Young Guns include the past two No. 1 picks in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Ryan Maric and Jai Culley, along with Essendon midfielder Sam Durham, Hawthorn’s Massimo D'Ambrosio, Gold Coast Suns’ recruit Sam Clohesy and the Western Bulldogs’ Harvey Gallagher.

The Young Guns Series serves as a trial for Victoria Metro and Victoria Country ahead of selecting their final squads to compete at the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys.

Players who aren’t named for Victoria Country for Sunday’s match remain eligible for selection in the final squads to compete at the Championships.

Continue below to see the squads for this week’s match between the Young Guns and Victoria Country.

HOW TO WATCH: The 2024 Young Guns Series is be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.

YOUNG GUNS SERIES – GAME 2
Young Guns vs Victoria Country U18
Sunday, April 28 at 11:00am
Highgate Recreation Reserve, Craigieburn

YOUNG GUNS

#

FIRST NAME

SURNAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Thomas

Hanily

178

Gippsland Power (CTL)

Leongatha

2

Tobyn

Murray

180

Geelong Cats (VFL)

Colac

3

Tarkyn

O'Leary

178

Sandringham (VFL)

Noble Park

4

Oskar

Smartt

180

Essendon (VFL)

Keilor

5

Oliver

Poole

183

Bendigo Pioneers (CTL)

Echuca United

6

Ryan

Brodie

182

Calder Cannons (CTL)

Strathmore

7

Liam

Kershaw

194

Geelong Falcons (CTL)

St Joseph's 

8

Dayton

Uerata

184

Bendigo Pioneers (CTL)

Sandhurst

9

Cooper

Lord

184

Sandringham Dragons (CTL)

Old Scotch

10

Ben

Hopkins

190

Dandenong Stingrays (CTL)

Langwarrin

11

Geordie

Payne

184

Tasmania Devils (CTL)

North Launceston

12

Kade

De La Rue

183

North Melbourne (VFL)

Beaconsfield

13

Ry

Cantwell

187

Eastern Ranges (CTL)

North Ringwood

14

Will

McLachlan

185

Geelong Falcons (CTL)

Colac

15

Kobe

Shipp

188

Casey Demons (VFL)

Beaconsfield

16

Lachie

McArthur

190

Western Jets (CTL)

Keilor

17

Ryan

Eyre

191

Calder Cannons (CTL)

Castlemaine

18

Cooper

Trembath

193

Eastern Ranges (CTL)

Park Orchards

19

Riak

Andrew

192

Dandenong Stingrays (CTL)

Berwick

20

Ned

Maginness

194

Sandringham Dragons (CTL)

East Brighton

21

Remy

Maclean

196

Eastern Ranges (CTL)

East Ringwood

22

Max

Mapley

199

Tasmania Devils (CTL)

Clarence

23

Iliro

Smit

200

Eastern Ranges (CTL)

Montrose

24

Joe

Pike

203

Geelong Falcons (CTL)

Barwon Heads

 
VICTORIA COUNTRY

#

FIRST NAME

SURNAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Noah

Tullio

169

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

2

Harry

Charleson

182

GWV Rebels

East Point

3

Oliver

Hannaford

180

GWV Rebels

Sandhurst

4

Max

Donohue

180

Gippsland Power

Leongatha

5

Julian

Callahan

178

Gippsland Power

Leongatha

6

Jack

Ough

194

GWV Rebels

East Point

8

Harley

Hicks

178

GWV Rebels

Lake Wendouree

9

Joe

Berry

180

Murray Bushrangers

Wangaratta Magpies

10

Cooper 

Hynes

190

Dandenong Stingrays

Bonbeach YCW

11

Connor

Evans

182

Bendigo Pioneers

Kangaroo Flat

12

Tobie

Travaglia

187

Bendigo Pioneers

Sandhurst

13

Max

Stobie

180

Gippsland Power

Maffra

14

Floyd

Burmeister

198

GWV Rebels

Redan

15

Kane

Hurst

188

Dandenong Stingrays

Berwick

16

Edan

Ibbetson

187

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

17

Asher

Eastham

188

Gippsland Power

Heyfield

18

Cohen

Paul

193

Murray Bushrangers

Euroa

20

Lachie

Jaques

184

Geelong Falcons

St Mary's

21

Alixzander

Tauru

191

Gippsland Power

Warragul Industrials

22

Zac

McInnes

196

Geelong Falcons

Bell Park

23

Jordan

Doherty

199

Dandenong Stingrays

Sorrento

27

Zaydyn

Lockwood

198

Bendigo Pioneers

South Bendigo

28

James

Barrat

193

Bendigo Pioneers

Leitchville Gunbower

 