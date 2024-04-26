Many of Victoria’s top prospects eligible for selection in this year’s AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft will again be in action this weekend in the second game of the 2024 Young Guns Series.
The two-game series sees the Young Guns take on Victoria Metro and Victoria Country under-18 teams.
The Young Guns will play Victoria Country at Craigieburn’s Highgate Recreation Reserve this Sunday, April 28 from 11:00am.
The match follows last week's clash against Victoria Metro, where the Young Guns prevailed 15.11 (101) to 9.5 (59) at Werribee’s Avalon Airport Oval.
The Young Guns side comprises many of Victoria’s top prospects available to be selected in the 2024 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which will be held on Wednesday, May 29.
The team is selected from nominations submitted by AFL club recruiters, along with input from VFL clubs and Coates Talent League programs.
All players selected for the Young Guns are aged 19 or under as of January 1, 2024. The team features prospects who compete in the VFL or as overage players in the Coates Talent League Boys competition.
Players to have previously represented the Young Guns include the past two No. 1 picks in the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, Ryan Maric and Jai Culley, along with Essendon midfielder Sam Durham, Hawthorn’s Massimo D'Ambrosio, Gold Coast Suns’ recruit Sam Clohesy and the Western Bulldogs’ Harvey Gallagher.
The Young Guns Series serves as a trial for Victoria Metro and Victoria Country ahead of selecting their final squads to compete at the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys.
Players who aren’t named for Victoria Country for Sunday’s match remain eligible for selection in the final squads to compete at the Championships.
Continue below to see the squads for this week’s match between the Young Guns and Victoria Country.
HOW TO WATCH: The 2024 Young Guns Series is be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.
YOUNG GUNS SERIES – GAME 2
Young Guns vs Victoria Country U18
Sunday, April 28 at 11:00am
Highgate Recreation Reserve, Craigieburn
YOUNG GUNS
|
#
|
FIRST NAME
|
SURNAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Thomas
|
Hanily
|
178
|
Gippsland Power (CTL)
|
Leongatha
|
2
|
Tobyn
|
Murray
|
180
|
Geelong Cats (VFL)
|
Colac
|
3
|
Tarkyn
|
O'Leary
|
178
|
Sandringham (VFL)
|
Noble Park
|
4
|
Oskar
|
Smartt
|
180
|
Essendon (VFL)
|
Keilor
|
5
|
Oliver
|
Poole
|
183
|
Bendigo Pioneers (CTL)
|
Echuca United
|
6
|
Ryan
|
Brodie
|
182
|
Calder Cannons (CTL)
|
Strathmore
|
7
|
Liam
|
Kershaw
|
194
|
Geelong Falcons (CTL)
|
St Joseph's
|
8
|
Dayton
|
Uerata
|
184
|
Bendigo Pioneers (CTL)
|
Sandhurst
|
9
|
Cooper
|
Lord
|
184
|
Sandringham Dragons (CTL)
|
Old Scotch
|
10
|
Ben
|
Hopkins
|
190
|
Dandenong Stingrays (CTL)
|
Langwarrin
|
11
|
Geordie
|
Payne
|
184
|
Tasmania Devils (CTL)
|
North Launceston
|
12
|
Kade
|
De La Rue
|
183
|
North Melbourne (VFL)
|
Beaconsfield
|
13
|
Ry
|
Cantwell
|
187
|
Eastern Ranges (CTL)
|
North Ringwood
|
14
|
Will
|
McLachlan
|
185
|
Geelong Falcons (CTL)
|
Colac
|
15
|
Kobe
|
Shipp
|
188
|
Casey Demons (VFL)
|
Beaconsfield
|
16
|
Lachie
|
McArthur
|
190
|
Western Jets (CTL)
|
Keilor
|
17
|
Ryan
|
Eyre
|
191
|
Calder Cannons (CTL)
|
Castlemaine
|
18
|
Cooper
|
Trembath
|
193
|
Eastern Ranges (CTL)
|
Park Orchards
|
19
|
Riak
|
Andrew
|
192
|
Dandenong Stingrays (CTL)
|
Berwick
|
20
|
Ned
|
Maginness
|
194
|
Sandringham Dragons (CTL)
|
East Brighton
|
21
|
Remy
|
Maclean
|
196
|
Eastern Ranges (CTL)
|
East Ringwood
|
22
|
Max
|
Mapley
|
199
|
Tasmania Devils (CTL)
|
Clarence
|
23
|
Iliro
|
Smit
|
200
|
Eastern Ranges (CTL)
|
Montrose
|
24
|
Joe
|
Pike
|
203
|
Geelong Falcons (CTL)
|
Barwon Heads
VICTORIA COUNTRY
|
#
|
FIRST NAME
|
SURNAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1
|
Noah
|
Tullio
|
169
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Newtown & Chilwell
|
2
|
Harry
|
Charleson
|
182
|
GWV Rebels
|
East Point
|
3
|
Oliver
|
Hannaford
|
180
|
GWV Rebels
|
Sandhurst
|
4
|
Max
|
Donohue
|
180
|
Gippsland Power
|
Leongatha
|
5
|
Julian
|
Callahan
|
178
|
Gippsland Power
|
Leongatha
|
6
|
Jack
|
Ough
|
194
|
GWV Rebels
|
East Point
|
8
|
Harley
|
Hicks
|
178
|
GWV Rebels
|
Lake Wendouree
|
9
|
Joe
|
Berry
|
180
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Wangaratta Magpies
|
10
|
Cooper
|
Hynes
|
190
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Bonbeach YCW
|
11
|
Connor
|
Evans
|
182
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Kangaroo Flat
|
12
|
Tobie
|
Travaglia
|
187
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Sandhurst
|
13
|
Max
|
Stobie
|
180
|
Gippsland Power
|
Maffra
|
14
|
Floyd
|
Burmeister
|
198
|
GWV Rebels
|
Redan
|
15
|
Kane
|
Hurst
|
188
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Berwick
|
16
|
Edan
|
Ibbetson
|
187
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Newtown & Chilwell
|
17
|
Asher
|
Eastham
|
188
|
Gippsland Power
|
Heyfield
|
18
|
Cohen
|
Paul
|
193
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Euroa
|
20
|
Lachie
|
Jaques
|
184
|
Geelong Falcons
|
St Mary's
|
21
|
Alixzander
|
Tauru
|
191
|
Gippsland Power
|
Warragul Industrials
|
22
|
Zac
|
McInnes
|
196
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Bell Park
|
23
|
Jordan
|
Doherty
|
199
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Sorrento
|
27
|
Zaydyn
|
Lockwood
|
198
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
South Bendigo
|
28
|
James
|
Barrat
|
193
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Leitchville Gunbower