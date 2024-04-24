You can watch every game of the 2024 VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Shane McAdam (R) runs laps during a Melbourne training session at Gosch's Paddock on March 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STATE LEAGUE footy is back this weekend and you can catch every game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

Round five in the Smithy's VFL kicks off on Wednesday with a big Anzac Day eve clash between Richmond and Casey Demons from 2.05pm AEST. There's a top-four match-up between standalone clubs Williamstown and Werribee on Anzac Day, while Greater Western Sydney and North Melbourne face off on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, Carlton and Geelong battle it out at Ikon Park before the AFL teams meet, while Collingwood and Essendon clash later in the day. Sunday sees second-placed Box Hill take on Sydney.

The rebel VFL Women's competition continues on Saturday with some enticing matches including the Magpies v Bombers and Port Melbourne v Giants, while a monster clash between first- and second-placed teams Box Hill and Sydney is on Sunday from 3.35pm AEST.

There are big Anzac Day matches in both the WAFL and SANFL this week, with Perth taking on East Perth, and Glenelg facing Sturt.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round five

Wednesday, April 24

Richmond v Casey Demons, Swinburne Centre, 2.05pm AEST

Thursday, April 25

Williamstown v Werribee, DSV Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

Friday, April 26

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne, Blacktown ISP, 1.05pm AEST

Frankston v Coburg, Kinetic Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

Saturday, April 27

Port Melbourne v Gold Coast, ETU Stadium, 11.05am AEST

Carlton v Geelong, Ikon Park, 12.05pm AEST

Southport v Brisbane, Fankhauser Reserve, 1.05pm AEST

Sandringham v Northern Bullants, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Collingwood v Essendon, Victoria Park, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, April 28

Box Hill v Sydney, Fenjiu Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round six

Saturday, April 27

Southern Saints v Casey Demons, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 9.45am AEST

North Melbourne v Geelong, Arden Street Oval, 11am AEST

Collingwood v Essendon, Victoria Park, 11am AEST

Port Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney, ETU Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

Sunday, April 28

Western Bulldogs v Carlton, Whitten Oval, 11am AEST

Williamstown v Darebin Falcons, DSV Stadium, 12pm AEST

Box Hill v Sydney, Fenjiu Stadium, 3.35pm AEST

SANFL fixture, round four

Thursday, April 25

Glenelg v Sturt, Stratarama Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Saturday, April 27

West Adelaide v South Adelaide, Hisense Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Central District v Woodville-West Torrens, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

North Adelaide v Adelaide, Prospect Oval, 2.30pm ACST

Port Adelaide v Norwood, Alberton Oval, 7.10pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round five

Thursday, April 25

Perth v East Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 4.10pm AWST

Saturday, April 27

West Perth v South Fremantle, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST



Sunday, April 28

Swan Districts v East Fremantle, Steel Blue Oval, 2.30pm AWST