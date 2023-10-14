Tyler Brockman has got his wish to be traded to West Coast

Tyler Brockman during the round 18 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, July 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

TYLER Brockman will be a West Coast player next season after a deal was agreed to with Hawthorn on Saturday.

The Eagles have parted with picks No.44 and 63 in exchange for the lively forward.

Hawthorn had knocked back West Coast's offer of pick 44 for Brockman in the latter stages of the first week of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, with the Hawks wanting more for the small forward.

The Eagles had the leverage of taking him in the pre-season draft if a deal wasn't accepted.

Fremantle had upped the ante to get Brockman since Lachie Schultz's trade request, putting in a four-year offer, but he was adamant on going to the Eagles.

The deal also comes after the Hawks had made an offer for the Eagles' No.1 pick involving Brockman, pick No.4 and a future first-round selection.

West Coast has traded picks 44 and 63 for Tyler Brockman.



In dealings Hawthorn had put forward Brockman, pick 4 and its future first-round pick for the Eagles’ pick 1 but it was knocked back. @AFLcomau @traderadio — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 14, 2023

Hawthorn list boss Mark McKenzie said the club respected Brockman’s wish to return home to Western Australia.

"Having become a father to beautiful twin girls, his desire to move his young children and partner back home to be with family in Perth is an understandable one," McKenzie said.

"Whilst we know Tyler has enjoyed and felt supported during his time at Hawthorn, and we would have loved to see him continue his career here, we respected his desire to be traded."

Taken with pick 46 in the 2020 National Draft, Brockman debuted in round one, 2021 and played 11 games through his first season before a shoulder injury saw him fail to add a senior appearance in 2022.

The 20-year-old started this year in the VFL side but returned to the seniors for round three, kicking three goals in Hawthorn's first win of the season.

He departs the Hawks with 26 games and 23 goals under his belt.

Sam Mitchell and Tyler Brockman after the R10 match between Hawthorn and West Coast at UTAS Stadium on May 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

West Coast list manager Rohan O'Brien said: "We were keen on Tyler in his initial draft year so it is very pleasing to have this deal done that now brings him to the club.

"Doing the deal at this stage means that Tyler can be here for the start of pre-season and he has certainty as he prepares to bring his young family home."