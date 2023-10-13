Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Tyler Brockman, Shane McAdam and Nick Haynes. Pictures: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the AFL trade landscape covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the AFL Draft and industry insights.

HAWKS CHASE MORE FOR FORWARD

WEST Coast has offered Hawthorn pick 44 in exchange for out of contract small forward Tyler Brockman, but the Hawks are chasing more to trade him.

The Eagles have been Brockman's club of choice despite Fremantle's push to get in the race, with the Dockers upping their four-year offer for the 20-year-old.

But Brockman has remained adamant on heading to the Eagles, who have put forward their third-round selection to the Hawks to secure him. However the Hawks have knocked it back and are pushing for more before agreeing to a trade.

Could Fremantle swoop in and pinch Tyler Brockman from West Coast?



— AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 12, 2023

If a deal is not completed, the Eagles can grab Brockman with the first pick in the pre-season draft.

The West Australian played 15 games and kicked 13 goals for Hawthorn this year, having played 26 for his career since being selected at the 2020 AFL Draft.

West Coast currently holds the No.1 pick, as well as 23, 37, 44 and 58 in this year’s draft. – Callum Twomey

DEES MAKE MCADAM MOVE

MELBOURNE has put forward a future second-round pick in a trade offer for Adelaide forward Shane McAdam.

McAdam requested a trade to the Demons last month, with discussions continuing between the clubs on a deal.

Adelaide's pursuit of Melbourne tall Harrison Petty has been shut down by the Demons, who are adamant he will not be changing clubs with two years to run on his contract.

The Crows have received an offer of a 2024 second-round selection, tied to Melbourne, in exchange for the exciting McAdam, who played 50 games for the club, including seven last season.



The Demons have two future second-rounders in their possession currently – their own and Sydney’s after the Brodie Grundy deal went through earlier in the week. – Callum Twomey

HAYNES TO STAY, ROOS LOOK TALL

NORTH Melbourne continues to look at short-term additions to bolster its key defensive depth, but Greater Western Sydney veteran Nick Haynes won't be joining the club during this year's Trade Period.

As reported on AFL.com.au's Inside Trading over the weekend, the Giants have been expecting to retain Haynes for the final year of his contract in 2024 despite lingering interest from rival clubs in taking on the last season of his back-ended deal.

Haynes' manager, Robbie D'Orazio from Connors Sports Management, has since confirmed that the 31-year-old former All-Australian has committed to seeing through his contract at the Giants next season.

Nick Haynes warms up ahead of the elimination final between GWS and St Kilda at the MCG on September 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

North Melbourne had held a mild interest in Haynes and will continue to scour the key defensive market, having added to its stocks on Friday when it completed the signing of Toby Pink from SANFL side Glenelg as a mature-aged delisted free agent.

The Kangaroos are also set to ramp up discussions with free agent key defender Bigoa Nyuon from Richmond in the coming days, but have not yet offered the 22-year-old a formal contract.

Speaking to Gettable on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Friday, North Melbourne list manager Brady Rawlings said the club was open to securing a short-term fix down back following the recent departure of restricted free agent Ben McKay to Essendon.

"We have been looking in the key defensive space," Rawlings said.

"We've been looking internally as well, in terms of how our own players might be able to play down back. We think, with Toby coming in and some other options, we've got enough support there.

"Having said that, we're always open to players that can help us in the short term. We're really excited by our young group and we'll add to that this year in the draft. Having lost so many experienced players … if someone could help us for the next year or two, we'd certainly look at that as well." – Riley Beveridge

DOGS FACE UNCERTAIN WAIT

HAYDEN Crozier and Roarke Smith remain in limbo at the Western Bulldogs after the club delisted 2016 premiership player Toby McLean on Friday.

McLean is on the hunt for a new home after being informed he won’t be offered another deal at the Western Bulldogs.

The 27-year-old had been forced to wait since the end of the season but the acquisition of James Harmes from Melbourne confirmed the news he was hoping wouldn't come.

Crozier has struggled with injury issues in the past few years, managing only 19 appearances since the end of 2020, but the former Docker is keen to play on and been told a decision will be made after the trade period.

Hayden Crozier in action during the Western Bulldogs' training session at Whitten Oval on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bulldogs have recently re-signed veteran small defender Taylor Duryea for next year and are understood to be open to extending Crozier for next year, after opting to delist experienced tall Tim O’Brien last month.

Smith didn't play a senior game in 2023 and only managed four VFL appearances for Footscray due to repeated foot issues. – Josh Gabelich

ROOS KEEP PICK HUNTING

NORTH Melbourne's haul of back-end first-round picks could be up for grabs as the Roos see if there are ways to continue to move up the draft board.

The Kangaroos hold picks No.2, 3, 15, 17 and 18 inside the top-20 this year, but will keep looking at ways to shift up the draft board.

Rivals are aware they would be open to looking at packaging picks from the latter part of the first round to get a higher first-round pick and holding another selection in the elite bracket of the draft.

As AFL.com.au revealed this week, the Roos put forward picks 15, 18, 21 and an end-of-first round pick in 2024 to the Eagles for the No.1 pick at the start of the trade period but West Coast wasn't tempted. List boss Brady Rawlings said North would keep looking at ways to shape its hand and still have a go for the No.1 spot.

"When you look at those picks they were all first-round picks that were on the table. Some clubs can look at getting as high as possible and getting the best talent and others might look at bringing in a number of players," Rawlings told Gettable on Trade Radio.

"We were obviously in that space thinking we could potentially get up and look at the real top-end talent and maybe a club would look at four first-rounders for that, but obviously not the case.

"We're pretty comfortable with sitting at the moment. We still have picks inside the 18 and have our future hand. We will still look to potentially manoeuvre a bit higher but if it doesn't come to fruition we’re picking at two and three and getting two really good players there as well."

Harley Reid, the player in the sights of North if they can trade into the top pick, on Friday told Gettable he was comfortable with wherever he heads – be it the Eagles or stay in Victoria, having been interviewed by West Coast at last week’s Draft Combine.

Harley Reid on questions he's received from AFL clubs and his lengthy chat with Patrick Dangerfield in the last few weeks!
— AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 13, 2023

"I'm open. If [West Coast] take me at one, I'll go in a heartbeat. I'd happily go," Reid said.

"I met them at the Combine. They were great. I met a few other people who I hadn’t met before in their recruiting team which was good." – Callum Twomey

DECADE-LONG SPIKE IN FREE AGENCY MOVES

JADE Gresham's move to Essendon on Friday ensured the busiest free agency period in a decade, with seven players switching clubs in the week-long window.

Free agency officially closed at 5pm AEDT on Friday, with Gresham becoming the third restricted free agent to move clubs and the seventh free agent overall to head elsewhere in this window.

It was the highest number of free agents to have change clubs since 2013, the second year of free agency, when seven players also switched teams. There were 10 players to move via free agency in its first year in 2012.

Gresham and Tom Doedee netted their original clubs end-of-first-round compensation in electing to move to Essendon and Brisbane respectively this year, while Ben McKay landed North Melbourne pick No.3 when he chose to head to the Bombers.

Ben McKay handballs during North Melbourne's clash against Sydney in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Only one restricted free agent had changed clubs in the previous two years, that being George Hewett's move from Sydney to Carlton in 2021.

James Jordon (Sydney), Matt Flynn (West Coast), Joel Hamling (Sydney) and Todd Goldstein (Essendon) had previously changed clubs over the last week as unrestricted free agents.

Only five players, all unrestricted free agents, changed clubs in the free agency window last year.

The aforementioned list only counts players to move via restricted and unrestricted free agency, with players still able to move clubs through the delisted free agency window. North Melbourne did that on Friday, signing mature-aged key defender Toby Pink from SANFL outfit Glenelg. – Riley Beveridge

SUN ON RADAR

DELISTED Gold Coast key forward Brodie McLaughlin is attracting AFL interest after being informed he wouldn't be offered another contract at the Suns.

The 25-year-old was signed at the start of February after trialling for a rookie spot during the pre-season supplemental selection period and produced a strong season at VFL level, sharing the Jim 'Frosty' Miller Medal with Chris Burgess.



But with Gold Coast stacked for key forwards and about to recruit academy product Jed Walter, McLaughlin was surplus to the Suns needs going forward, despite kicking 55.27 from 20 appearances to help the club to its first VFL premiership.

Fremantle and St Kilda tracked him earlier this year before he opted to join Gold Coast, while other clubs have touched base in recent times.

With list spots tight across the competition following a reduction during the pandemic, clubs are considering a play for McLaughlin via the Rookie Draft in November or when the pre-season supplemental selection period opens in December. – Josh Gabelich