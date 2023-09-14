Wantaway forward Shane McAdam wants to move to Melbourne in the trade period

Shane McAdam during Adelaide's match against Collingwood in R18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE forward Shane McAdam has confirmed he wants to be traded to Melbourne during the upcoming trade period.

As reported on Gettable last week, McAdam is keen to explore his options elsewhere after playing just seven senior games this year.

On Thursday, the Crows confirmed McAdam's preferred destination is the Demons.

"The Crows were keen to retain McAdam and he had been offered a contract during the season, as he is viewed as an important player," the Crows said in a statement.

McAdam has kicked 72 goals in 50 games since joining Adelaide in 2018.

He played the opening game of the 2023 season but was then suspended for three games for a bump on Greater Western Sydney's Jacob Wehr.

He didn't return to the senior side until round 18 and kicked 11 goals in the final six games of the season.