St Kilda addresses a raft of injuries as it starts to prepare to take another step forward in 2024

Jack Steele and Max King celebrate during the round 14 match between Richmond and St Kilda at the MCG on June 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA captain Jack Steele will undergo surgery next week to deal with an ankle issue he carried across the second half of 2023, while Max King is booked in for his third shoulder operation in less than 12 months following last Saturday's elimination final loss to Greater Western Sydney.

Steele is one of eight players at Moorabbin that require surgery ahead of the start of the pre-season, with the two-time All-Australian finishing his season with a brilliant 38-disposal performance against the Giants at the MCG.

The 27-year-old missed a month early in the season due to a broken collarbone but struggled with an ankle issue in the middle of winter which prevented him from reaching the form that saw him win consecutive Trevor Barker Awards in 2020 and 2021.

King underwent a shoulder reconstruction last December and an arthroscope in July after another dislocation and is now set for a Latarjet procedure at the start of next week.

The 23-year-old kicked 14 goals in his final four appearances of 2023, including three in the loss to the Giants, after his season looked over when he was subbed out of round 18, finishing with 28 goals from 11 appearances at 2.6 per game – only five players averaged more goals per game in 2023.

King is expected to be sidelined for at least three months following the surgery but is expected to be back training with the main group after the Christmas break.

Inside midfielder Brad Crouch has undergone an arthroscope on his knee and will also have thumb surgery following his best season yet at RSEA Park.

Mason Wood went under the knife this week to fix a shoulder and collarbone issue he carried across a career-best season in 2023, where he played every game and established himself as one of the premier wingmen in the game.

Mason Wood high-fives fans with his good arm after the round three match between St Kilda and Essendon at the MCG, on April 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Wood suffered the injury in round three before copping a bad poke to the eye on Saturday. The former North Melbourne forward had a shoulder reconstruction and is expected to follow a modified program early in the pre-season before transitioning back into the main group after Christmas, similar to King.

Dan Butler will also have an ankle issue addressed with surgery and Dougal Howard needs finger surgery after recovering from a fractured wrist.

Luckless key forward Jack Hayes has undergone an arthroscope on his knee after making his AFL return from a knee reconstruction in round 24.

St Kilda expects all eight players to be back in full training by the first session in the new year, with some likely to return to the main group before Christmas.

The AFL and the AFLPA is finalising the collective bargaining agreement for the next five seasons with the players understood to have until next Tuesday to vote on a number of issues, including when to return to pre-season training.

Clubs that didn't play finals in 2023 are expecting the full list to return to training in late November starting on the 20th or the 27th, with the first-to-fourth-year players returning a week earlier.

St Kilda’s five-year plus players are expected to report back for pre-season training on December 4 at this stage, with the younger group set to be back on deck on November 20.