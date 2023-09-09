Ross Lyon and Jack Steele before St Kilda's elimination final against Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA will explore all avenues to build out its midfield class after a year of significant growth under coach Ross Lyon that ended at the hands of Greater Western Sydney's star onballers on Saturday.

The Saints had no answer for the Giants' depth of midfield contributors, led by big-bodied onballer Tom Green, with a disappointed Lyon identifying scores from stoppages as a trend all year that bit his team on the finals stage.

SAINTS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

While the Saints are committed to a long-term list build, the coach said all avenues would be explored to add midfield support for Jack Steele after the captain fought a "lone hand" for periods of Saturday's elimination final.

MATCH REPORT
Giants surf tsunami over Saints and straight into semis

"Our weakness came to the fore, which we know and understand what we need to try and build out in there," Lyon said after his team twice rallied from seven-goal deficits to fall 24 points short at the MCG.  

"It was never going to be a one-year build. We've got to build it out over a period of time.

"I think we've grown a lot. I'm proud of our growth. I'm proud of our mindset and our fight.

"We've just got to keep building our player list, style of play. There's a lot to like. We're trying to bridge the gap and we know that."

08:51

Highlights: St Kilda v GWS

The Saints and Giants clash in the second elimination final

Asked how the Saints could address the need for more star power in their midfield, Lyon said: "I can't head to Woolworths on Glen Huntly Road and buy one, I know that. None of them are the half price special. The mechanism is trade, draft, free agency. We'll explore all those things."

While Steele stood up with a game-high 38 disposals (18 contested) and eight clearances, it was otherwise left to ruckman Rowan Marshall at ground level, with the big man winning a game-high nine clearances.

Lyon also praised the efforts of young midfielder Marcus Windhager, who played an accountable role on Josh Kelly after half-time, but the Saints were ultimately overwhelmed by their opponent's depth of runners.

02:18

Kelly stays cool in the finals fire to keep Giant wave rolling

Josh Kelly puts on a clutch display of class in the second elimination final to help GWS advance to next week

"I thought we've got more in us than that. But you can only play as well as the opposition let you," the coach said.

"They put the challenge out there … we didn't respond and play with the energy and intensity that we expected and delivered for a lot of the year.

ANALYSIS
Sleeping Giants have awoken, and they're just getting started

"We're going to have to keep improving.  But I think we should get some natural growth out of our dedicated first- and second-year players like (Matteas) Phillipou, (Anthony) Caminiti, (Mitchito) Owens, Windhager, (Nasiah) Wanganeen-Milera.

"I thought Cooper Sharman was a shining light. We've just got to build around them for the long-term and also try and get some near-term assistance."

08:25

Full post-match, EF: Saints

Watch St Kilda's press conference after their Elimination Final against GWS

As well as being beaten in the midfield, efficiency in attack was another trend this season that hurt the Saints on Saturday, losing the marks inside 50 (9-15) and failing to capitalise on their best attacking opportunities.   

POST-MATCH
Giants 'took the risk' with AA defender's return, mishap sidelines ex-skipper

"Is that youth? System? Just the ability to connect and continuity … even when we were coming, we were getting some A-grade looks that become B or C-grade opportunities," the coach said.

"We would have liked to have performed better, but it's a great audit, finals."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:36

    Big Saints catch fire from first bounce

    Cooper Sharman sticks a brilliant contested grab and nails the opener after Rowan Marshall's terrific double play

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Toby gets off the chain and delivers Giant response

    Toby Greene finds space and finishes with class for GWS' first major

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Electrifying Riccardi bender surges GWS to early buffer

    Jake Riccardi drills a cracking banana in traffic to continue Greater Western Sydney's slick start

    AFL
  • 00:56

    King gets the 'G rocking with pair of massive moments

    Max King nails back-to-back goals in the second term to bring St Kilda back into the Elimination Final

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Kelly stuns all with insane boundary brilliance

    Josh Kelly threads the eye of the needle from distance in a trademark clutch moment

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Bedford's smooth-moving curler a Giant reason to smile

    Toby Bedford nails a cool running snap to extend Greater Western Sydney's big third-term margin

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Saints' big-time siren special brings huge belief

    Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera slots a clutch goal in traffic on the three-quarter-time siren to keep St Kilda in the contest

    AFL
  • 08:51

    Highlights: St Kilda v GWS

    The Saints and Giants clash in the second elimination final

    AFL
  • 09:15

    Full post-match, EF: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after their Elimination Final against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 08:25

    Full post-match, EF: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after their Elimination Final against GWS

    AFL
  • 02:18

    Kelly stays cool in the finals fire to keep Giant wave rolling

    Josh Kelly puts on a clutch display of class in the second elimination final to help GWS advance to next week

    AFL