Jack Scrimshaw in action during round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN defender Jack Scrimshaw will miss next week's match against Port Adelaide after copping a one-game ban for his heavy tackle on St Kilda's Liam Stocker on Saturday.

Scrimshaw grabbed Stocker in a tackle late in the final term and flung the Saint across his body and into the turf, giving away a free kick.

Stocker's head made contact with the ground but despite the Saint being able to play out the game, the Match Review Officer adjudged the tackle to be high contact, medium impact and careless conduct.

It means Scrimshaw won't make the trip to Adelaide to face the Power on Sunday.

After a tough start to the season, the Hawks have won three of their past four games to move up to 15th on the ladder.