Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Ben Brown, Joel Hamling, Neil Erasmus. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, SANFL and WAFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Adelaide at Norwood Oval, Friday May 10, 7.40pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

Adelaide was outclassed by ladder leader Norwood in an 18-point loss on Friday night.

Ruckman Kieran Strachan was one of the Crows' best, dominating with 32 hitouts along with an equal game-high eight marks.

Lachlan Gollant was the only multiple goal scorer for the Crows, collecting four marks and eight touches to go with his two goals.

Learn More 06:00

Will Hamill led all comers for disposals with 25 touches and four tackles, while Harry Schoenberg was equally as busy with 23 touches and a game-high eight clearances.

Midfielders Sam Berry (17 disposals) and Billy Dowling (22, five clearances) applied plenty of pressure with 11 tackles and 10 tackles, respectively, for the match.

Learn More 01:44

Lachlan Murphy collected 21 disposals, three clearances and one goal in a strong showing, while Zac Taylor (14 disposals, five tackles, five clearances), Oscar Ryan (16, six tackles), James Borlase (15, five marks), Hugh Bond (14, six) and Karl Gallagher (five) were also among the contributors.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Casey Demons at Ikon Park, Friday May 10, 5.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Midfielder Jaxon Binns was prolific for Carlton but it wasn't enough to get the Blues over the line in their three-point loss to Casey on Friday night.

Binns had the ball on a string all night, finishing with 43 touches along with 11 marks, five tackles and five clearances in a best afield showing.

Jack Carroll was busy with 24 touches, five clearances and a goal, while Harry Lemmey (10 touches) and Irish rookie Rob Monahan (six) kicked a goal apiece.

Jack Carroll puts @CarltonReserves back in front early in the last.



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/Lh25TdGYQp — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 10, 2024

Orazio Fantasia (22 disposals, five clearances), David Cunnigham (14, two) and Lewis Young (19, five marks) all played with a point to prove after being axed from the senior side this week.

Defenders Caleb Marchbank (15 touches, four marks) and Billy Wilson (17, three) made their presence felt down back, while Alex Mirkov (27 hitouts, 10 touches) and Hudson O'Keeffe (16 hitouts, one goal) dominated proceedings in the ruck.

Domanic Akuei (nine touches), Sam Durdin (six) and Ashton Moir (six) were among the other Blues players in action.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Collingwood at Genis Steel Oval, Saturday May 11, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Collingwood coughed up the last five goals of its match against the Northern Bullants to go down by seven points.

The Magpies led by as much as 27 points in the final term but the previously winless Bullants stormed home to snatch the win.

Out-of-favour forward Ash Johnson was the leading goalscorer with three majors to go with his six marks and five tackles, and Charlie Dean was the leading possession winner with 25 touches, while he also had a game-high 13 marks.

Learn More 01:33

Big man Aiden Begg led the way in the ruck with 19 hitouts to go along with 14 touches and seven clearances.

Defenders Jakob Ryan (18 disposals, five tackles) and Wil Parker (16, five marks) found plenty of the ball, while first-year player Harry DeMattia collected 11 touches and Nathan Krueger (11, six marks) kicked one goal in the low-scoring affair.

Learn More 05:57

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Essendon at DSV Stadium, Saturday May 11, 3.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Essendon fell away late in its 11-point loss to ladder leader Williamstown, with the Seagulls kicking six of the final seven goals to claim victory.

Young midfielder Elijah Tsatas did all he could to earn a recall to the top side, finishing with a game-high 31 disposals, 11 clearances and six tackles in a dominant display.

Defender Zach Reid was a pillar down back with 10 marks from his 25 touches, while Lewis Hayes (22 disposals, eight marks) provided plenty of support.

Learn More 06:01

Nick Bryan produced a masterclass in the ruck, finishing with 44 hitouts and six marks to go with his 15 disposals, while veteran midfielder Dylan Shiel (23 disposals, six tackles) and first-year player Archie Roberts (17 disposals) found plenty of the ball.

Young forward Jayden Davey led the way up forward with three goals to go with his 14 touches, while Nate Caddy kicked two goals and had six marks and Jye Menzie finished with the one major.

Jayden Davey that is UNREAL 😮‍💨



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/TbDc0kAJaC — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 11, 2024

Athletic defender Luamon Lual was among the action with 16 touches, Vigo Visentini (eight touches, eight hitouts) was a solid back-up in the ruck and young father-son Tex Wanganeen had seven touches and kicked two behinds.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Swan Districts v Peel Thunder at Steel Blue Oval, Saturday May 11, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel Thunder's clash

Neil Erasmus put his hand up for a recall to the senior side with a starring role in Peel's 19-point win.

The 20-year-old was unstoppable in the middle, racking up 38 disposals, 11 marks and four tackles as he looks to add to his 22 AFL games.

Will Brodie (27), Corey Wagner (26) and Karl Worner (24) also got plenty of the ball as they look to force their way into Justin Longmuir's side.

Youngster Cooper Simpson notched up two goals, while Matt Taberner kicked one from 11 touches.

Ethan Hughes was also a strong contributor with 18 disposals, with ruckman Liam Reidy having a massive 51 hitouts. Young forward Jack Delean also kicked a goal.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Southport at People First Stadium, Sunday May 12, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Frankston at Blacktown ISP, Saturday May 11, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

Xavier O'Halloran impressed as Greater Western Sydney fell to a 14-point loss to Frankston on Saturday.

O'Halloran dominated at Blacktown with 29 disposals, 10 tackles, 10 clearances and a goal in the Giants' loss.

Josh Fahey was prolific with 34 disposals, while Harry Rowston had 21 touches, 10 tackles and kicked a major.

Ruckman Nicholas Madden dominated again with 18 disposals, 52 hitouts and 13 clearances.

Axed from the senior side this week, Jacob Wehr did his chances of a recall no harm with 19 disposals and a goal.

Jacob Wehr nails the first for @GWSGIANTS 🍊



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/5YJPLXl4x9 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 11, 2024

Toby McMullin (24 disposals and seven clearances), Ryan Angwin (19) and Phoenix Gothard (13 and a goal) were also solid contributors.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sandringham at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, Sunday May 12, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Casey Demons at Ikon Park, Friday May 10, 5.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Casey held on to win by three points in a thriller against Carlton on Friday night.

Scores were all tied up midway through the final term, but three late points sealed the win for the Demons in a frantic last quarter.

Forward Ben Brown was prominent in attack for the Demons but failed to convert his chances, finishing with 2.6 to go with six marks and 13 touches.

Learn More 01:50

Adam Tomlinson continued to put his name in lights for another chance at the top level, collecting an equal team-high 24 disposals along with six marks, while out-of-favour winger Lachie Hunter also had 24 touches to go with his four marks and two clearances.

After being omitted from the Demons' senior side, young midfielder Bailey Laurie responded with a 22-disposal, five-clearance effort. Laurie also snagged a goal, while Matthew Jefferson (nine disposals) and Tom Fullarton (nine) were also among the goal scorers.

Koltyn Tholstrup booted two majors, including a long bomb from almost inside the centre square, while he also had 17 disposals in a strong showing for the first-year player.

Koltyn Tholstrup with the big roost for @CaseyDemonsFC 👋



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/NWd2Q55qj7 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 10, 2024

Defender Marty Hore had 14 touches and took five marks as he pushes to reclaim his spot in the top-tier side, while Kynan Brown (20 disposals, three clearances), Andy Moniz-Wakefield (19 disposals, five marks) and Will Verrall (13, four clearances) were also among the ball-winners.

After starting as the sub in Thursday night's game, Taj Woewodin (11 disposals, three marks) was among the action in limited game time.

Recruit Shane McAdam (eight touches, six tackles), Oliver Sestan (13, two clearances) and Jed Adams (nine, three tackles) had quieter nights.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Sydney at Arden Street Oval, Saturday May 11, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Young gun Zane Duursma did his chances of a senior recall no harm with a strong performance in North Melbourne's six-point loss to Sydney on Saturday.

Duursma, pick No.4 in last year's draft, was dropped after playing the first eight AFL games of the season.

He kicked four goals from his 10 disposals against the Swans.

Learn More 01:40

Miller Bergman (22 disposals), Curtis Taylor (18 and a goal) and Dylan Stephens (20) were also solid contributors.

Eddie Ford was busy with 21 touches, while Bigoa Nyuon had 14 disposals.

Cooper Harvey, the son of AFL great Brent, had 13 disposals and kicked a goal.

Learn More 05:42

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v North Adelaide at Alberton Oval, Saturday May 11, 2.10pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Port Adelaide's clash

Key forward Ollie Lord made a successful return to the field with two goals as Port Adelaide was thrashed by the Roosters to remain winless and bottom of the ladder.

Lord also gathered eight disposals in what was his first game since suffering a fractured leg and bone bruising during the pre-season.

Developing defender Tom McCallum had 10 touches in his comeback from off-season ankle surgery.

Tom Clurey was the team's leading disposal winner with 26, as well as taking 10 marks, while young midfielder Will Lorenz had 20 touches and seven tackles.

Tom Anastasopoulos kicked a goal from 19 disposals, with ruckman Thomas Scully having 24 hitouts as well as 17 possessions.

Francis Evans, after starting as the sub in Friday night's thrilling AFL win over Geelong, returned home to gather 15 touches and eight marks, with Dylan Williams notching up 13 touches and seven marks.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Footscray at Swinburne Centre, Sunday May 12, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Sandringham at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve, Sunday May 12, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Sydney at Arden Street Oval, Saturday May 11, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Luke Parker continued to push for a senior spot, while Joel Hamling's move forward is paying off as Sydney recorded a six-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday.

Parker is being made to work for a place in the Swans' high-flying AFL side and the veteran had 20 disposals, six clearances, six tackles and kicked the winning goal against the Roos.

A Parker torp from well outside 50 bounced through for the final goal of the game.

LUKE PARKER OH MY 🤯



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/DMSOjxJHIf — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) May 11, 2024

Hamling kicked four goals from his 10 disposals in an important role up forward.

Learn More 01:46

Braeden Campbell had a big game for the Swans with 26 disposals, nine tackles and five clearances.

Caiden Cleary (27 disposals), Peter Ladhams (22 disposals, 22 hitouts and 10 clearances) and Indhi Kirk (20 disposals and a goal) were also strong.

Also busy for Sydney were Jaiden Magor (20) and Jacob Konstanty (12 and a goal).

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Perth v West Coast at Pentanet Stadium, Saturday May 11, 3pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Andrew Gaff was among West Coast's best in its 92-point loss to West Perth with 25 disposals and 10 marks.

Forward Jai Culley also had 25 touches and two goals, while ruck Coen Livingstone had 21 hitouts and a goal.

Defender Coby Burgiel was busy with 23 disposals and even swung forward for a goal.

Defender Jordyn Baker had 15 touches and three inside 50s, while it was a quiet day for forward Loch Rawlinson with six touches.

Defender Harry Edwards had five touches and two inside 50s.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Footscray at Swinburne Centre, Sunday May 12, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash