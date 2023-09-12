The Saints have made their first list changes of 2023

Jack Bytel in action during the R23 clash between St Kilda and Fremantle at Blundstone Arena on August 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has axed four players after the conclusion of its 2023 season, with midfielder Jack Bytel among them.

Bytel, Leo Connolly, Jack Peris and Oscar Adams were informed by the Saints, beaten by Greater Western Sydney in Saturday's elimination final, they wouldn't be offered contracts for the 2024 season.

Taken with pick No.41 in the 2018 AFL Draft, 23-year-old Bytel played 22 games for St Kilda, including six this year.

Adams, 20, was the only one of the quartet not to play a senior game, with Connolly, 22, featuring seven times in 2021 and Peris, the 19-year-old son of Olympic gold medallist Nova Peris, making his debut in round 18 this year.

"All four young men have been popular members of our playing list during their time at the Saints, giving their all and living our values," St Kilda acting general manager of football David Misson said.

"We wish Jack, Leo, Jack and Oscar all the best for their future endeavours and they leave knowing they'll always be part of the St Kilda family."

They are the first list changes the Saints have made, with their season having come to an end against the Giants on Saturday.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last week, Fremantle speedster Liam Henry is believed to have selected St Kilda as his preferred new home.