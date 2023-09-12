She may not be one of Essendon's 'big-name players', but Sophie Alexander's importance to her team's win over St Kilda cannot be underestimated

Sophie Alexander and Hannah Priest in action during the AFLW R2 match between Essendon and St Kilda at Windy Hill on September 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

IN ESSENDON'S triumphant return to Windy Hill on Sunday, several of the club's big-name inaugural recruits rightly earned praise in the gritty win. But it was a lesser-discussed Bomber who quietly played an important role.

Sophie Alexander's presence not only in the forward line but also pressing higher up the field provided a crucial link into attack for Essendon, especially in the face of St Kilda's pressure.

While co-captain Bonnie Toogood found herself in a frustrating position for the first half, regularly being double-teamed by the Saints, Alexander saw that attention as an opportunity to get into space and become really damaging.

In the process she won a career-high 19 disposals and 10 contested possessions.

Sophie Alexander's breakout game Disposals Marks Inside 50s Metres Gained Score Involvements 2023 RD2 19 6 4 270 6 2023 RD1 14 2 2 196 4 2022 S7 (avg) 8.0 1.5 1.7 132.4 2.4 2022 S6 (avg) 5.6 1.8 1.2 98.2 1.8

As a 178cm tall key forward, on the surface it seems that Alexander's output of just six goals in 12 games for Essendon is below expectations, but her ability to connect the forward line with quick hands out of stoppages and a strong presence in forward 50 ruck contests allows teammates to get the most out of themselves.

Although just one goal this season has come from Alexander's boot, she has registered 10 score involvements – the most at the Bombers and the seventh-highest in the competition of those who are yet to kick multiple goals.

Much of that is by virtue of her workrate from contest to contest and intelligence to find space away from any direct opponent.

Alexander's repeat involvement in the passage of play to set up Georgia Gee's first-quarter goal in Sunday's win is the perfect encapsulation of her impact.

Initially part of the contest on the defensive side of the wing, Alexander gets a quick handball receive and gets it back to a running Gee, who doesn't need to break stride to cleanly take it.

Once Gee has the ball in hand she breaks away and kicks forward to Paige Scott on the half forward flank. Alexander, who hasn't stopped running into attack, realises that she doesn't have an opponent tracking her and finds space at the top of the 50m arc to become a target for Scott.

Once Alexander has the ball in hand, she is able to take a moment to assess her options and send the ball to the top of the goalsquare. While it doesn't result in a mark in front of goal, her teammates are able to bring it to ground and create a goal off Gee's boot.

For opposition defences the desire to shut Toogood, Scott and last season's leading goalkicker Daria Bannister out of the game is great given their power and ability to hit the scoreboard, but allow Alexander space at your own peril.

While others might be kicking the goals, more often than not Alexander has had a hand in their scores, offering a neat link between lines.