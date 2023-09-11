Who made Sarah Black's Team of the Week in round two?

Dakota Davidson, Monique Conti and Charlie Rowbottom. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE WEEKEND'S action was a forward's paradise, with six goalkickers virtual walk-up starts to the round two Team of the Week.

Gold Coast small forward Jamie Stanton led the way with a bag of six, just one shy of Brooke Lochland's 2018 record of seven goals.

The team is selected to mirror the All-Australian side: five defenders, six midfielders (including a ruck), five forwards and five interchange players, trying to get as even a spread of playing positions on the bench as possible.

DEFENDERS

Chelsea Biddell (Adelaide), Jasmine Ferguson (North Melbourne), Issy Grant (Western Bulldogs), Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle), Sarah Sansonetti (Collingwood)

Fremantle defender O'Driscoll (19 disposals, 14 intercepts) has eased into the season nicely after suffering a leg laceration during a practice match and fellow No.3 Grant (12 and 10) was one of the Dogs' best in a tough loss.

Sansonetti (15 and 10 intercepts) played one of her best AFLW games, Ferguson (10 and eight marks) continued her quietly consistent performance and Biddell (11 intercepts) helped hold Richmond scoreless after quarter-time.

Chelsea Biddell in action during Adelaide's clash against Richmond in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELDERS

Lauren Pearce (Melbourne, ruck), Ally Anderson (Brisbane), Kiara Bowers (Fremantle), Monique Conti (Richmond), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)

Pearce (19 hitouts, 16 disposals) was one of the most influential players in Melbourne's big win and was the only ruck to poll coaches votes.

Rowbottom is first picked of the mids, setting a new clearance record of 16 to go with her 33 disposals and 10 tackles, while Conti (29 and 10 clearances) played a lone hand in Richmond's loss.

Anderson (36 touches, five clearances) was simply outstanding, Bowers (23 and 17 tackles) returned to the AFLW with a bang, and Garner (36, eight clearances and a goal) had the ball on a string against Carlton.

Charlie Rowbottom in action during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORWARDS

Dakota Davidson (Brisbane), Kate Hore (Melbourne), Tahlia Randall (North Melbourne), Chloe Scheer (Geelong), Jamie Stanton (Gold Coast)

It was a round out of the box for the forwards, kicking off with Gold Coast's Jamie Stanton, who booted six goals from her 11 disposals.

It was hauls of five for season seven All-Australians Chloe Scheer (10 disposals, four marks) and Kate Hore (23 and eight), while Dakota Davidson (13 and nine) and Tahlia Randall (15) kicked four each.

INTERCHANGE

Tara Bohanna (Gold Coast), Harriet Cordner (Carlton), Tilly Lucas-Rodd (Hawthorn), Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide), Maddy Prespakis (Essendon)

Gold Coast skipper Bohanna kicked four goals from her eight touches, taking six marks, and at the other end of the field, Cordner (19 touches, seven marks) held firm in an under-the-pump backline.

Lucas-Rodd (21, six clearances and a goal) was best on in Hawthorn's big win, Marinoff (23 and 14 tackles) relished the wet conditions at Ikon Park and Prespakis (29, six clearances) led from the front in Essendon's return to Windy Hill.