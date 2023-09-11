The Match Review is in for round two of the AFLW season

Kodi Jacques celebrates after Essendon's round one win over Hawthorn at Kinetic Stadium on September 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON midfielder Kodi Jacques has been offered a one game ban for rough conduct, while three other players have been issued fines following round two.

The 22-year-old has been charged by the Match Review Officer for the first-quarter incident involving St Kilda forward Nicola Xenos that was graded careless, medium impact and high contact, leading to the one-match suspension.

Meanwhile, three other players have been slapped with fines for rough conduct - Adelaide's Jessica Waterhouse, Western Bulldogs' Kirsty Lamb and St Kilda's Jamiee Lambert.