PORT Adelaide ruck Matilda Scholz and Greater Western Sydney's Zarlie Goldsworthy are round two's AFLW Rising Star nominees.
Playing in just her second AFLW match after signing with the Power during the priority signing period, Scholz recorded 20 hitouts, 13 disposals and four marks against Brisbane on Saturday.
Goldsworthy picked up 18 disposals and six tackles in her side's 77-point loss to Melbourne on Sunday.
This is the 18-year-old's first Rising Star nomination despite a very strong season last year.