Dakota Davidson, Isabel Dawes, Breanna Koenen and Natalie Grider sing the team song after the match between Carlton and Brisbane at Ikon Park in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE didn't just blow a chance to lock away a top-four spot in its shock loss to Geelong on Sunday.

The Lions may have just kissed goodbye to $1 million for a second year running.

The McClelland Trophy – which recognises combined excellence across the men's and women's competitions – is down to a race of three, with Hawthorn now overtaking Brisbane after week eight's matches.

Yartapuulti is mathematically still in with a chance, should both the Hawks and Lions lose their two final games.

Four points are allocated for a home-and-away victory in the men's competition, while eight points are awarded in the women's due to the fewer games on offer.

Narrm took out last year's inaugural McClelland Trophy, despite both teams crashing out of the finals in straight sets.

Brisbane men's side qualified for the Grand Final, and the women took out their title, but due to slightly poorer home-and-away results, finished second.

"They are still a chance, if they were to win their last two, against the Swans and the Saints, so very winnable games for them," Kate McCarthy said on The W Show.

"Hawthorn have Melbourne and Richmond, so that's going to be a lot to play for.

"Essentially, [Brisbane] was in the top position until last week, and have let it out of their grasp. It's crazy we'll potentially have, for the first time, two teams holding both premiership cups, not technically being the champion club in the league.

"I know it's home-and-away wins and losses, and I know I'll cop this because I'm a Brisbane Lions fan and I'm one-eyed, but I find it really strange that you can have two teams potentially win the premiership in a calendar year, still not win the trophy."