Hawthorn has defied the Cairns heat and a plucky but understrength Narrm side in a six-point win

Hawthorn players celebrate victory during week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HIGH-FLYING Hawthorn has beaten an injury-ravaged Narrm by six points to rise to the top of the AFLW ladder and leave the Demons' finals hopes hanging by a thread.

In-form Narrm, on a four-game winning streak, were up against it when superstar skipper Kate Hore (quad) and defender Gabby Colvin (concussion) were withdrawn before the game.

Now Narrm's finals hopes are in the balance after the Hawks fought out a 3.5 (23) to 2.5 (17) win, their seventh victory on the bounce, at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns.

The Demons (20 points) are up against it as they sit behind seventh-placed Walyalup and eighth-placed Essendon, who are yet to play this round, on percentage.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 04:35 AFLW full post-match, WK9: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week nine’s match against Melbourne

10:09 AFLW Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Narrm Extended highlights of the Hawks and Demons clash in week nine of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:46 AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Narrm The Hawks and Demons clash in round nine of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:00 AFLW full post-match, WK9: Demons Watch Narrm's press conference after week nine’s match against Hawthorn

00:43 Heavy head collision sees Goldrick leave the ground An innocuous knee to the back of the head has seen Sinead Goldrick taken from the field

00:46 Breed takes flight with monster MOTY contender Mattea Breed shows her aerial prowess with a terrific grab against the Dees

00:46 Bannan brilliance sees Narrm bounce back Alyssa Bannan earns an important goal for the Demons with a terrific snap on the run

00:25 Eardley in hot water for dangerous tackle on Goldrick Mackenzie Eardley may have a case to answer after this tackle on Sinead Goldrick

00:42 McDonagh magic continues Hawks' hot start Aine McDonagh displays some individual brilliance for Hawthorn's third major of the match

Hawthorn (36 points) are two points ahead of North Melbourne, who play third-placed Kuwarna on Friday night. The Hawks next play Richmond next Sunday.

In Hore's absence, Blaithin Mackin (22 disposals), Sinead Goldrick, Eliza McNamara (23 touches), Olivia Purcell and Tyla Hanks stood tall.

But Hawthorn skipper Emily Bates (20 disposals) starred, along with young gun Jasmine Fleming (22 touches), former Demon Eliza West (25 disposals) and stalwart Tilly Lucas-Rodd (23 disposals).

In Indigenous Round, Tiwi defender Mattea Breed took a genuine mark-of-the-year contender over Georgia Gall in the third quarter.

But the Hawks will sweat on the match review officer's assessment of Mackenzie Eardley's dangerous dumping tackle on Goldrick in the third term.

The Demons dominated early proceedings and took full advantage when Gall kicked the opening goal from a strong contested mark.

Bridie Hipwell responded from a free kick shortly afterwards, before Fleming put the Hawks in front, delivering a six-point lead at quarter-time.

Aine McDonagh extended Hawthorn's lead to 13 at the main break as the Demons struggled to handle the Hawks' surging, slick ball movement.

The Hawks couldn't put Narrm away despite dominating the third term, and gun forward Alyssa Bannan kept the Demons within touching distance at the final change.

But the Demons couldn't pull off the required comeback.

Dees duo withdrawn late

The complexion of the game changed an hour before the first bounce when prolific ballwinner and captain Kate Hore and important defender Gab Colvin were withdrawn from the match. It left the bulk of the inside work to vice-captain Tyla Hanks, and stretched Narrm's backline against Hawthorn's tall forwards. Hore has a minor quad strain and Narrm is hopeful she won't miss next Saturday's crucial clash with Collingwood. Demons AFLW boss Jessie Mulholland said Hore had "awareness in her quad" after Tuesday's training and got through their final session, but pulled up sore on Thursday morning. "We have taken a precautionary approach with Kate, and are hopeful she will only be sidelined for tonight’s game," Mulholland said in a club statement released on Thursday evening. Colvin was due to return from concussion but suffered a head knock at training and is back in concussion protocols.

Say what?

"[We're] shattered at the loss. Obviously we came up here to win. We left our run a little too late, didn't connect as well as we would have liked forward of centre. Four weeks ago, we were down and out, and we put out heads down and worked. We're proud of what we produced tonight, but it makes things hard for our finals chances. But we're not going anywhere, we're going to keep working and evolving. Next week we're going to finish off as strong as we can and hand it over to the footy gods from there." - Narrm coach Mick Stinear.

"It's all the hard stuff that [Eliza West] does that really sets her apart. Obviously a challenging day for her too, playing her old side, same as Casey Sherriff, and would have been a big build-up for both of them so hats off to them both, they handled it really well and Westy's performance was first class." - Hawthorn coach Daniel Webster.

Up next

The Demons face Collingwood in what could be their final match of the 2024 season on Saturday at 1.05pm AEDT, while the Hawks face another in-form side in Richmond on Sunday at 3.05pm AEDT.

HAWTHORN 2.0 3.2 3.5 3.5 (23)

NARRM 1.0 1.1 2.2 2.5 (17)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Hipwell, Fleming, McDonagh

Narrm: Gall, Bannan

BEST

Hawthorn: Fleming, West, Lucas-Rodd, Bates

Narrm: McNamara, Hanks, Goldrick, Mackin

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Narrm: Goldrick (head knock)

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: Nil

Narrm: Kate Hore (quad) and Gabby Colvin (concussion) replaced in selected side by Saraid Taylor and Lily Johnson