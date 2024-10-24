All the action from Thursday night's week nine AFLW match between Hawthorn and Narrm

Follow it LIVE: Hawthorn v Melbourne from 6.45pm AEST. Picture: AFL Media

HAWTHORN and Narrm will meet at Cazalys Stadium in Cairns on Thursday night, opening a two-week celebration of Indigenous Round.

Narrm is on a tear, riding a four-game winning streak and ready to surge toward what seemed an unlikely finals appearance. For that to be possible, however, a win over the high-flying Hawks on Thursday is crucial.

This game is likely going to boil down to who can take charge around the contest, win the hard ball, and maintain control from there.

Added to the mix, though, are Hawks midfielders Eliza West and Casey Sherriff who are facing their old side for the first time.

HAWKS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Even with a strong showing last week, Narrm was still at times guilty of long dump kicks resulting in turnovers.

The fear is that Hawthorn's pressure will force more of that and punish the Demons, given that the Hawks are the third-best team in the competition at generating forward-half intercepts, and the best side at scoring as a result of those intercepts.

For this reason, Hawthorn will look to play a front-half squeeze, and pile the pressure on the Demons' defence, where Tahlia Gillard and Maeve Chaplin will have their hands full with Irish duo Áine McDonagh and Aileen Gilroy.

Sherriff returns from a horror two-fold leg injury suffered in week two, while Mack Eardley is also back for the Hawks.

Forward Sophie Locke and last week's debutant Sophie Butterworth have been omitted.

Narrm has made just one change, with Gab Colvin back into the side after her concussion issues, replacing the Dees' own debutant Saraid Taylor.