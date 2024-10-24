The teams are in for the remainder of week nine of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

L-R: Katie Brennan, Amy McDonald, Eleanor Brown. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has named captain Katie Brennan for its Dreamtime clash with Essendon, giving her every chance to play after suffering an ankle injury in last week's loss to Narrm.

Brennan will be racing the clock for the must-win match, as the Tigers remain in the race for the top four, with Charley Ryan, Molly Eastman, and Tamara Luke named as emergencies should the spearhead not be declared fit.

Essendon, meanwhile, has swung the axe, omitting Paige Scott, Lily-Rose Williamson, and Emily Gough in favour of Georgia Gee, Amber Clarke, and Jacqui Vogt, the former pair returning from injury.

Star midfielder Amy McDonald will make her return for Geelong, set to play her first game since the Cats' loss to Hawthorn in week five, while Rachel Kearns will also come back from a concussion concern. They replace injured pair Gabbi Featherston and Chantal Mason.

Notably, Eleanor Brown has been named in the Western Bulldogs' extended squad for Sunday's match against Euro-Yroke. If selected in the final team, it will be Brown's first AFLW appearance since round 10, 2022 (S7).

Yartapuulti has named a debutant, Jo Miller, for its away fixture against Gold Coast, in which it is hoping to win a fifth consecutive game. Miller hails from Queensland, so will make her AFLW debut in her home state after being signed as a replacement player for an inactive Indy Tahau.

Star ruck Matilda Scholz has shaken off a knee concern late in last week's win against Euro-Yroke to be named, while key defender Ange Foley has been rested for the match.

The Suns will be without important midfielder Lucy Single who has been ruled out with concussion, but Niamh McLaughlin returns from suspension, and Maddy Brancatisano will help to bolster the midfield.

Kurwana has named Jess Waterhouse in place of Keeley Kustermann (managed) for its all-important clash with the undefeated North Melbourne, who goes in with an unchanged lineup.

Ariana Hetherington replaces Madi Scanlon in Walyalup's backline as it prepares to face Greater Western Sydney, who has regained important defender Cambridge McCormick and ruck Fleur Davies.

Davies will be a much-needed physical presence in the ruck against Mim Strom, who is in career-best form.

Friday, October 25

Kuwarna v North Melbourne at Norwood Oval, 7.15pm ACDT

KUWARNA

In: J.Waterhouse

Out: K.Kustermann (managed)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Saturday, October 26

Greater Western Sydney v Walyalup at Henson Park, 2.05pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.McCormick, F.Davies

Out: J.Doyle (illness), J.Ramsdale (omitted)

WALYALUP

In: A.Hetherington

Out: M.Scanlon (concussion)

Gold Coast v Yartapuulti at People First Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: N.McLaughlin, M.Brancatisano

Out: L.Single (concussion), K.Bischa (omitted)

YARTAPUULTI

In: J.Miller

Out: A.Foley (managed)

Waalitj Marawar v Geelong at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: O.Di Donato, V.Simmons

Out: B.Smith (omitted), M.Webb (omitted)

GEELONG

In: Am.McDonald, R.Kearns

Out: G.Featherston (hamstring), C.Mason (Injured)

Essendon v Richmond at TIO Stadium, 6.45pm ACST

ESSENDON

In: G.Gee, A.Clarke, J.Vogt

Out: P.Scott (omitted), L.Williamson (omitted), E.Gough (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Sunday, October 27

Western Bulldogs v Euro-Yroke at Mars Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Brown, E.Gavalas, B.Barwick

Out: Nil

EURO-YROKE

In: R.Caris, N.Exon, R.Ott, M.Boyd, S.Nalder

Out: E.Fiedler (managed), E.Friend (omitted)

Collingwood v Carlton at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: G.Clark, S.Sansonetti, S.Ingram, C.Taylor

Out: E.James (concussion)

CARLTON

In: J.Halfpenny, L.Keck, L.Beatty

Out: Nil

Brisbane v Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, 4.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: E.Hampson, D.Heslop, K.Lutkins, L.Yoshida-Martin

Out: D.Davidson (concussion)

SYDNEY

In: B.Smith, L.Gardiner, J.O'Sullivan, L.Hausegger, P.Sheppard

Out: H.Bullas (omitted), H.Cooper (managed)