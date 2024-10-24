L-R: Katie Brennan, Amy McDonald, Eleanor Brown. Pictures: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has named captain Katie Brennan for its Dreamtime clash with Essendon, giving her every chance to play after suffering an ankle injury in last week's loss to Narrm.

Brennan will be racing the clock for the must-win match, as the Tigers remain in the race for the top four, with Charley Ryan, Molly Eastman, and Tamara Luke named as emergencies should the spearhead not be declared fit.

Essendon, meanwhile, has swung the axe, omitting Paige Scott, Lily-Rose Williamson, and Emily Gough in favour of Georgia Gee, Amber Clarke, and Jacqui Vogt, the former pair returning from injury.

Star midfielder Amy McDonald will make her return for Geelong, set to play her first game since the Cats' loss to Hawthorn in week five, while Rachel Kearns will also come back from a concussion concern. They replace injured pair Gabbi Featherston and Chantal Mason.

Notably, Eleanor Brown has been named in the Western Bulldogs' extended squad for Sunday's match against Euro-Yroke. If selected in the final team, it will be Brown's first AFLW appearance since round 10, 2022 (S7).

Yartapuulti has named a debutant, Jo Miller, for its away fixture against Gold Coast, in which it is hoping to win a fifth consecutive game. Miller hails from Queensland, so will make her AFLW debut in her home state after being signed as a replacement player for an inactive Indy Tahau.

Star ruck Matilda Scholz has shaken off a knee concern late in last week's win against Euro-Yroke to be named, while key defender Ange Foley has been rested for the match.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

The Suns will be without important midfielder Lucy Single who has been ruled out with concussion, but Niamh McLaughlin returns from suspension, and Maddy Brancatisano will help to bolster the midfield.

Kurwana has named Jess Waterhouse in place of Keeley Kustermann (managed) for its all-important clash with the undefeated North Melbourne, who goes in with an unchanged lineup.

Ariana Hetherington replaces Madi Scanlon in Walyalup's backline as it prepares to face Greater Western Sydney, who has regained important defender Cambridge McCormick and ruck Fleur Davies.

Davies will be a much-needed physical presence in the ruck against Mim Strom, who is in career-best form.

25:06

The W Show: Lions’ million-dollar loss, recruit of the year, red-hot Roos

Kate McCarthy returns to the W Show to discuss how the Hawks have thrived under new leadership, while have the Lions had a very expensive loss?

Friday, October 25

Kuwarna v North Melbourne at Norwood Oval, 7.15pm ACDT

KUWARNA

In: J.Waterhouse
Out: K.Kustermann (managed)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil
Out: Nil

Saturday, October 26

Greater Western Sydney v Walyalup at Henson Park, 2.05pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.McCormick, F.Davies
Out: J.Doyle (illness), J.Ramsdale (omitted)

WALYALUP

In: A.Hetherington
Out: M.Scanlon (concussion)

Gold Coast v Yartapuulti at People First Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: N.McLaughlin, M.Brancatisano
Out: L.Single (concussion), K.Bischa (omitted)

YARTAPUULTI

In: J.Miller
Out: A.Foley (managed)

Waalitj Marawar v Geelong at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: O.Di Donato, V.Simmons
Out: B.Smith (omitted), M.Webb (omitted)

GEELONG

In: Am.McDonald, R.Kearns
Out: G.Featherston (hamstring), C.Mason (Injured)

Essendon v Richmond at TIO Stadium, 6.45pm ACST

ESSENDON

In: G.Gee, A.Clarke, J.Vogt
Out: P.Scott (omitted), L.Williamson (omitted), E.Gough (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: Nil
Out: Nil

Sunday, October 27

Western Bulldogs v Euro-Yroke at Mars Stadium, 1.05pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Brown, E.Gavalas, B.Barwick
Out: Nil

EURO-YROKE

In: R.Caris, N.Exon, R.Ott, M.Boyd, S.Nalder
Out: E.Fiedler (managed), E.Friend (omitted)

Collingwood v Carlton at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

In: G.Clark, S.Sansonetti, S.Ingram, C.Taylor
Out: E.James (concussion)

CARLTON

In: J.Halfpenny, L.Keck, L.Beatty
Out: Nil

Brisbane v Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena, 4.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: E.Hampson, D.Heslop, K.Lutkins, L.Yoshida-Martin
Out: D.Davidson (concussion)

SYDNEY

In: B.Smith, L.Gardiner, J.O'Sullivan, L.Hausegger, P.Sheppard
Out: H.Bullas (omitted), H.Cooper (managed)