AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters is here to help you pick a winner this AFLW season

Register to play AFLW Tipping in 2024

WE'RE at the pointy end of the season with just two rounds remaining - can anyone catch Sarah Olle for this year's AFLW tipping crown?

Olle sits two points clear atop the leaderboard, but Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting could close the gap if results fall their way in week nine.

Edwards and Olle have differed on three games this week, while Whiting has gone one tip different.

>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2024

Our AFL.com.au expert tipsters are unanimous in four of the matches, while they are split almost 50-50 in two of the games.

Check out our experts' tips below, and be sure to register NOW for your shot at the AFLW tipping crown for 2024.

SARAH OLLE

Narrm - four points

North Melbourne

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Geelong

Richmond

Euro-Yroke

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 59

Cumulative margin difference: 157

NAT EDWARDS

Hawthorn - 12 points

North Melbourne

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Geelong

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 57

Cumulative margin difference: 152

MICHAEL WHITING

Hawthorn - 14 points

North Melbourne

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Geelong

Richmond

Euro-Yroke

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 57

Cumulative margin difference: 158

LUCY WATKIN

Narrm

North Melbourne

Walyalup

Gold Coast

Geelong

Richmond

Euro-Yroke

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 6

Total: 56

Cumulative margin difference: 133

SARAH BLACK



Narrm - four points

North Melbourne

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Geelong

Richmond

Euro-Yroke

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 55

Cumulative margin difference: 108

GEMMA BASTIANI

Hawthorn - 12 points

North Melbourne

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Geelong

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 55

Cumulative margin difference: 111

DYLAN BOLCH

Hawthorn - nine points

North Melbourne

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Geelong

Richmond

Euro-Yroke

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 4

Total: 54

Cumulative margin difference: 170

BONNIE TOOGOOD

Hawthorn

North Melbourne

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Geelong

Essendon

Euro-Yroke

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 54

Cumulative margin difference: 145

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Narrm - three points

North Melbourne

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Geelong

Richmond

Euro-Yroke

Carlton

Brisbane

Last week: 3

Total: 50

Cumulative margin difference: 139

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Hawthorn - 18 points

North Melbourne

Walyalup

Yartapuulti

Geelong

Richmond

Euro-Yroke

Collingwood

Brisbane

Last week: 5

Total: 52

Cumulative margin difference: 154

TOTALS

Hawthorn 6-4 Narrm

Kuwarna 0-10 North Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney 0-10 Walyalup

Gold Coast 1-9 Yartapuulti

Waalitj Marawar 0-10 Geelong

Essendon 1-9 Richmond

Western Bulldogs 2-8 Euro-Yroke

Collingwood 4-6 Carlton

Brisbane 10-0 Sydney