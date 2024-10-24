WE'RE at the pointy end of the season with just two rounds remaining - can anyone catch Sarah Olle for this year's AFLW tipping crown?
Olle sits two points clear atop the leaderboard, but Nat Edwards and Michael Whiting could close the gap if results fall their way in week nine.
Edwards and Olle have differed on three games this week, while Whiting has gone one tip different.
Our AFL.com.au expert tipsters are unanimous in four of the matches, while they are split almost 50-50 in two of the games.
SARAH OLLE
Narrm - four points
North Melbourne
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Geelong
Richmond
Euro-Yroke
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 59
Cumulative margin difference: 157
NAT EDWARDS
Hawthorn - 12 points
North Melbourne
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Geelong
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 57
Cumulative margin difference: 152
MICHAEL WHITING
Hawthorn - 14 points
North Melbourne
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Geelong
Richmond
Euro-Yroke
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 57
Cumulative margin difference: 158
LUCY WATKIN
Narrm
North Melbourne
Walyalup
Gold Coast
Geelong
Richmond
Euro-Yroke
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 6
Total: 56
Cumulative margin difference: 133
SARAH BLACK
Narrm - four points
North Melbourne
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Geelong
Richmond
Euro-Yroke
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 55
Cumulative margin difference: 108
GEMMA BASTIANI
Hawthorn - 12 points
North Melbourne
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Geelong
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 55
Cumulative margin difference: 111
DYLAN BOLCH
Hawthorn - nine points
North Melbourne
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Geelong
Richmond
Euro-Yroke
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 4
Total: 54
Cumulative margin difference: 170
BONNIE TOOGOOD
Hawthorn
North Melbourne
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Geelong
Essendon
Euro-Yroke
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 54
Cumulative margin difference: 145
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Narrm - three points
North Melbourne
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Geelong
Richmond
Euro-Yroke
Carlton
Brisbane
Last week: 3
Total: 50
Cumulative margin difference: 139
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Hawthorn - 18 points
North Melbourne
Walyalup
Yartapuulti
Geelong
Richmond
Euro-Yroke
Collingwood
Brisbane
Last week: 5
Total: 52
Cumulative margin difference: 154
TOTALS
Hawthorn 6-4 Narrm
Kuwarna 0-10 North Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 0-10 Walyalup
Gold Coast 1-9 Yartapuulti
Waalitj Marawar 0-10 Geelong
Essendon 1-9 Richmond
Western Bulldogs 2-8 Euro-Yroke
Collingwood 4-6 Carlton
Brisbane 10-0 Sydney