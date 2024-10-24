Sarah Black takes a closer look at the matches that will shape the eight in AFLW

Steph Cain and Maddie Shevlin pose in front of 'The Sacred Tree of our Songlines' created by Gunnai and Waradjurie man Robert Michael Young during the 2024 AFLW Indigenous Round launch on October 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH two rounds remaining of the 2024 NAB AFLW home and away season, there's plenty on the line in the race to finals.

Out of the final 18 matches, which will be the games to shape the eight?

Week nine

Hawthorn v Narrm

Currently one of three teams sitting around the bottom of the top eight (but with significantly less percentage), Narrm's turnaround must continue against the rampaging Hawthorn on Thursday night to assure the Demons of another finals appearance. For the Hawks, a top-four spot is likely if they win.

Kuwarna v North Melbourne

A huge clash which will go some way to determining the order of the top four. While North Melbourne is favourite to take out the minor premiership, Kuwarna is still a chance to slip out of the four, given its run home against the Roos and Geelong.

Learn More 25:06

Greater Western Sydney v Walyalup

With a host of teams nipping at its heels, Walyalup isn't yet assured of finals qualification. The Dockers can all but sew up their maiden finals series under Lisa Webb with victory over GWS.

Gold Coast v Yartapuulti

Looms as a banana peel of a game for Yartapuulti, which needs to win at least one of its final two games to lock in a first AFLW finals appearance. Gold Coast appears to have turned the corner, and the Power can be shaky at times.

Essendon v Richmond

Just clinging onto eighth spot by percentage, the Bombers need to win to keep their season alive. Richmond requires one win from its final two matches – the other being against Hawthorn – to properly seal a return to finals.

Learn More 03:52

Week 10

Geelong v Kuwarna

If the Cats have managed to seal a victory against Waalitj Marawar the week prior, they'll need to knock off the Crows and also have results go their way in order to sneak into finals. If Kuwarna has already defeated North Melbourne, this game will be less vital to its top-four chances, but hosting rights may still be up for grabs, especially if Narrm has defeated Hawthorn.

Narrm v Collingwood

Given the Demons' inferior percentage, they'll want to load up against the struggling Collingwood, which, once again, is fast running out of players. Narrm has done it before, piling on the goals against the then-lowly Waalitj Marawar a few years ago in a quest for top spot.

Euro-Yroke v Brisbane

The Saints have done it before, knocking off Brisbane in one of the upsets of the season last year. If Euro-Yroke has managed to defeat the Western Bulldogs the week prior, they'll still be alive, but regardless, this match has big implications for the Lions' top-four hopes.

Learn More 00:39

Richmond v Hawthorn

If the Tigers lose to Essendon, this game will have enormous implications on their finals hopes, with plenty of teams around the same mark. The Hawks are already locked into finals, but two losses in the final two rounds leave them vulnerable to slipping out of the top four.

Walyalup v Western Bulldogs

The final game of the season, this one is unlikely to be relevant to finals if Walyalup beats GWS the week prior. A win in the bag means this one will likely dictate the Dockers' ability to host their elimination final, while a surprise loss to the Giants would rachet up the importance of this game.