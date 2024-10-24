Tess Craven enters the field of play ahead of the AFLW R7 match between North Melbourne and Sydney at North Hobart Oval on October 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

DESPITE playing 12 of North Melbourne's 13 games last year, Tess Craven was more worried about selection than the matches themselves.

Now in her fourth season and in career-best form, the 20-year-old has worked hard on her mindset over the off-season.

"It's funny that you say I've built confidence – I think I was really low on confidence last year. I was never nervous for games, I was nervous for selection. Then when I'd get picked, I wouldn't care as much. Obviously I care, but I was a bit of a shell of myself (compared to how) I am now," Craven told Credit to the Girls.

"I think I was very insular. I just withdrew. I felt very – not shy, but anxious, like I couldn't really give myself fully to the team. I wasn't in the greatest place.

"I place a lot of my worth on football, which is never a good idea. But as a kid, your hobby is football, then your hobby becomes your job and you need to find a hobby outside your hobby.

"It just all culminated to me not being the best player or person I can be. It was just me being inside my own head. I wish I had gone and talked to more people to get me out of it, but I've learnt that now. Should I ever be threatened by those feelings, I know what to do."

Craven has employed a number of tools to help maintain her mental health, and is feeling much more sure of herself in 2024. The outside runner – who was drafted as an inside midfielder – is averaging 11.4 disposals (up from 7.8 last year) and 11.7 pressure acts (up from 6.8).

"The big break from footy was really good for me, because each day I could focus on doing a session. And that's really important to me. I do really enjoy football and I do enjoy all the pieces that go into becoming a good footballer. While we all hate running, you don't in the long run, because it makes you a better footballer," Craven said.

Tess Craven looks on after the AFLW R5 match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Ikon Park on September 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We were visited by the Resilience Project during the pre-season, we had a couple of sessions with them and that's really clicked for me.

"I've been doing a gratitude journal for four months now, every night, and that's been really good for me to have a routine that I can go back to.

"No matter what's happened during the day – did I train well, did I train bad – I have to go back and name something good that happened, or try and see (what) I can get out of myself to make someone else's time better. I think that's really good for me.

"You are so important in your own story, but you can also be a positive part of someone else's. I think for me that's been really important, because I have to look outside of myself when I'm not feeling so great. And that makes me feel better, going outside of myself to do something nice for someone else."