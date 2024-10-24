After a concerning loss, Lions coach Craig Starcevich is eager to see his team bounce back quickly

Brisbane players look dejected after their loss to Geelong in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Craig Starcevich has urged his passive premiership team to find their collective voices again, describing the last-start loss to Geelong as "concerning".

The Lions are still locked into fourth spot on the AFLW ladder following the 10-point defeat, with wins against Sydney and St Kilda in the final fortnight enough to secure them a double chance.

Despite the strong 7-2 win-loss record, Starcevich said the loss to the Cats had not gone "unchecked", with multiple areas to work on ahead of November's finals series.

The first port of call ahead of hosting the Swans at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday was getting louder on the field.

"We want to get back to being the proactive team we normally are and that comes through in a lot of ways, that's physically being at the opposition and getting after the contested ball," Starcevich said.

"It's also about instruction and noise on the ground … what support we're giving our teammates. That voice around the ground is going to be very important for us.

"It looked like we got very quiet on the weekend, and no one was really there driving a resurgence through energy and voice, which is unusual for us.

"We're leaving opportunities on the table. You can see on the tape where people are in super positions to be active in a chain of possession but aren't demanding the footy or aren't running into the vision of their teammate, those little bits we just need to get better at."

"Proactive" was a word the coach used multiple times during his press conference on Thursday, saying his team needed to identify different methods of moving the ball within a match, which fell on both the coaches and players.

Brisbane will be without spearhead Dakota Davidson to face Sydney after she was concussed against the Cats.

"The disappointment of failing is not too good to deal with, regardless of where you are on the ladder, so it's been a hard one to swallow the past few days," Starcevich said.

"We've got a fair bit of atonement to do the next few days, and on Sunday. It hurts.

"Parts of our game have been puttering along for a little while. There are things that are a work in progress … but the longer the season goes the better we normally play.

"Hopefully this is just a little speed hump we have to address."