WITH finals now in sharp focus, there are 12 teams still in the mix as we gear up for Indigenous Round.

North Melbourne and Hawthorn have both locked away finals appearances – the former for the sixth time in seven seasons, the latter for the very first time – but another 10 sides have must-win games coming up if they're to feature.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

Hawthorn v Narrm at Cazalys Stadium (Yidinji), 6.45pm AEST

Last time they met: Narrm 10.10 (70) defeated Hawthorn 1.5 (11), round four, 2023

Narrm is on a tear, on a four-game winning streak and ready to surge toward what seemed an unlikely finals appearance. For that to be possible, however, a win over the high-flying Hawks on Thursday is crucial. If the Demons are to jag that all-important win, the contest will be key. They have re-established control at stoppage across their winning streak, but this is an area that the Hawks have also excelled at in recent weeks. Added to the mix is tough in-and-under midfielder Eliza West facing her old side for the first time. But this game is likely going to boil down to who can take charge around the contest, win the hard ball, and maintain control from there.

Even with a strong showing last week, Narrm was still at times guilty of long dump kicks resulting in turnovers. The fear is that Hawthorn's pressure will force more of that and punish the Demons, given that the Hawks are the third-best team in the competition at generating forward-half intercepts, and the best side at scoring as a result of those intercepts. For this reason, Hawthorn will look to play a front-half squeeze, and pile the pressure on the Demons' defence, where Tahlia Gillard and Maeve Chaplin will have their hands full with Irish duo Áine McDonagh and Aileen Gilroy.

Tip: The Hawks will prove they're the real deal. Hawthorn by 12 points.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

Kuwarna v North Melbourne at Norwood Oval (Kaurna), 7.15pm ACDT

Last time they met: North Melbourne 4.8 (32) defeated Kuwarna 4.7 (31), preliminary final, 2023

In this clash of the titans, North Melbourne could sew up the minor premiership, or Kuwarna can confirm its place in the top four. As a result, there is a hope that both sides will back in its own style as they go head-to-head, trading blows rather than focusing too heavily on negating tactics. Both sides play with the same basic goals – trap the ball in attack, rely on a star-studded midfield, starve the opposition of scoring opportunities – but they each do it in a distinctly different way. For Kuwarna it's about wearing down its opponent, while North Melbourne is cutting in its express ball movement.

The Crows work best when generating repeat inside 50 entries, particularly via intercepts from a well set up defensive line sitting outside the attacking arc, while North Melbourne is better at direct ball movement and hyper-efficiency once inside 50, negating the need for too many repeat entries. The Roos are goaling from nearly a quarter of their inside 50s – the second-highest rate in AFLW history – so this will present a significant challenge for the Crows' defence, but not one they are incapable of handling given they're the second-tightest defence in the League this year. The best defence, however, is North Melbourne's, which is conceding fewer than three goals a game, which is a record low.

Tip: The Roos will remain undefeated. North Melbourne by eight points.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Greater Western Sydney v Walyalup at Henson Park (Gadigal & Wangal), 2.05pm AEDT

Last time they met: Walyalup 7.10 (52) defeated Greater Western Sydney 2.8 (20), round two, 2022 S6

It has been 1,025 days since the Giants and Dockers last faced off in the AFLW, and this time around they come in with very different goals in mind. For the Giants, it's about pride, getting some good footy on the park after a season that hasn't gone to plan, while the Dockers are still fighting to maintain a place in the top eight and, potentially, earn a home final. The head-to-head will see a clash of contrasting game styles, as GWS generally works to switch the ball to the open side and get into space by hand, while Walyalup is keen on the long kick down the line to several contested marking targets. As a result, the Giants could stretch the Dockers on the spread, while Walyalup has the potential to really control the game in the air.

The ruck battle is one that will reflect these clashing styles of play. Mim Strom, fresh off a Derby Medal win, takes charge around the contest, leading the competition for hitouts and laying more tackles than any other ruck, while Eilish O'Dowd is essentially a fourth midfielder for the Giants. The pair are the leading disposal winners for rucks across the League, with O'Dowd's 14.8 per game just a shade ahead of Strom's 14.6. It will be a challenge for O'Dowd, but she needs to go with the Docker around the ground, make use of her elite speed and line-breaking ability, and essentially back in her weapons rather than attempt to compete on Strom's terms.

Tip: The Giants will challenge, but it won’t be enough. Walyalup by 12 points.

Gold Coast v Yartapuulti at People First Stadium (Yugambeh), 3.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Gold Coast 7.3 (45) drew with Yartapuulti 7.3 (45), round eight, 2023

Yartapuulti is on a four-match winning streak and chock-full of confidence, while Gold Coast has gained a little lift off the back of its first win of the season. Both sides generally play in similar ways, valuing the contest and hard ball above all else, opting to attack in a direct manner, and reluctant to take the ball off the line or move laterally. This is something that the Power has honed across its winning streak, finding more effective entries forward and allowing its attack better looks at the ball. This could present some concerns for a Suns defence that has leaked some big scores this year.

The Suns will be without dynamic midfielder Lucy Single – who averages 7.6 tackles per game – which hurts the home side, that is recording the fewest tackles in the League this year, coming up against the second-highest tackling team in the Power. Nevertheless, Gold Coast will have some momentum after last week's hard-fought win, with key forward duo Tara Bohanna and Jac Dupuy hitting their straps, and likely to be a handful for Yartapuulti's defensive unit. Competing with the Suns' duo in the air will be important, disallowing them access to the footy within 30m of goal is a crucial aspect to defeating Gold Coast.

Tip: The Power will keep on rolling. Yartapuulti by five points.

Waalitj Marawar v Geelong at Mineral Resources Park (Whadjuk), 3.05pm AWST

Last time they met: Geelong 4.10 (34) defeated Waalitj Marawar 4.1 (25), round eight, 2022 S7

Last week Geelong snagged an upset win over Brisbane through swarming pressure, aggressive spread, and its big three in attack – Aishling Moloney, Jackie Parry and Shelley Scott – firing on all cylinders. It is an ominous side for the Eagles, who have started to tire after an outstanding first half of the season. In particular, the Cats' pressure will be a worry for Waalitj Marawar, with the visitors scoring almost five goals per game from intercepts. The Eagles need to be smart and – most importantly – calm with their ball use to limit such opportunities for the Cats.

If Geelong is able to get its forward line firing like it did last week, it will be a great beneficiary of the side's end-to-end transition, which it is the best in the competition at achieving. This is another concern for the Eagles, given their inconsistency in defending opposition rebound and ability to preserve forward territory. For this reason, Waalitj Marawar needs to ensure it maintains its defensive structure, particularly the length of that defence to prevent too much space goal side, because Moloney's eyes light up with ball in hand, and space ahead.

Tip: The Cats will bag two in a row. Geelong by 20 points.

Essendon v Richmond at TIO Stadium (Larrakia), 6.45pm ACST

Last time they met: Essendon 8.5 (53) defeated Richmond 5.6 (36), round seven, 2023

Ryan Ferguson's side needs a win to keep the charging pack at bay, and the occasion being Dreamtime in the Top End for the first time means there are plenty of storylines in this one. Tigers captain Katie Brennan is a test to play, after hurting her ankle in last week's loss to Narrm, and they will need her in action to be in their best place to win. There is a perfect storm brewing in Essendon's front half for this one, too, with the Tigers the third-tightest defence in the League this year, and the Bombers the worst side at converting inside 50 entries into scores. Essendon works to possess the footy, take marks around the ground, and generally move the ball slowly, which will open the door for the Tigers' backs to settle into their structures and block paths for the forwards.

Ellie McKenzie looms as a danger player, with her line-breaking run and important delivery going forward, so a plan to limit her output by Natalie Wood's side wouldn't go astray. The obvious choice to provide some close checking would be co-captain Steph Cain, whose size and running capacity can match the young star. Meanwhile the Tigers will have a concern of their own, with Bombers defender Maddi Gay having the best season of her career, and largely dictating play coming out of the back half. Playing this season as a pressure forward, this could be a task for Sarah Hosking, against her old teammate no less.

Tip: The Tigers will keep their top four hopes alive. Richmond by seven points.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

Western Bulldogs v Euro-Yroke at Mars Stadium (Wadawurrung), 1.05pm AEDT

Last time they met: Euro-Yroke 8.6 (54) defeated Western Bulldogs 6.0 (36), round five, 2023

Euro-Yroke has slowed after a strong start to the season, having won just one game in its last six and feeling stagnant in its ball movement. The side is yet to win a disposal count this year, and only one inside 50 count (narrowly in its win over the Giants), seeing it hand far too much opportunity and control to the opposition during games. It is here that the Dogs can pounce. They have been improving around the contest as the year has worn on, and it will be a key way of putting the Saints on the back foot. Euro-Yroke's best footy comes when it's controlling the midfield, so this will be the Bulldogs' main priority, particularly with Isabelle Pritchard and Jess Fitzgerald coming off strong games last week.

The Bulldogs' attacking footy – where they opt to play their own brand, rather than focus wholly on negating the opposition - looks dangerous with speedy forwards like Heidi Woodley, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner and Elaine Grigg. They just need to ensure they give them opportunity. The concern at the other end of the ground is Jesse Wardlaw, who will likely keep Issy Grant occupied for the duration.

Tip: If the Dogs play their free-flowing footy, they'll take the win. Western Bulldogs by three points.

Collingwood v Carlton at Victoria Park (Wurundjeri), 3.05pm AEDT

Last time they met: Collingwood 4.3 (27) defeated Carlton 1.4 (10), round seven, 2023

As the two leakiest defences in the League, both Collingwood and Carlton will be keen to increase their scoring numbers in Sunday's clash. As traditional rivals, although this one has no implication when it comes to finals, they will be determined to claim bragging rights. Brit Bonnici will put the Pies on her back, while Abbie McKay will look to do the same for the Blues, with the pair likely to spend plenty of time in tight at the contest, while Sam Wright's decision to swing Lauren Butler into attack this year has been a clever one, with the former defender kicking goals in two of her three games this year, and offering a dangerous target inside 50.

The key position battle between Blues forward Mia Austin and exciting young Pies defender Lucy Cronin is a look toward the future of the competition. Austin hasn't had the year she would have hoped for, struggling in a dysfunctional forward line, but will no doubt be keen to stamp her authority, while Cronin has been the breakout player at Olympic Park. Their battle within Carlton's forward 50 will be a neat subplot in the broader context of this rivalry.

Tip: The Pies will bring their best pressure game. Collingwood by two points.

Brisbane v Sydney at Brighton Homes Arena (Yagara/Yugara), 4.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Brisbane 14.3 (87) defeated Sydney 4.8 (32), round three, 2023

After a disappointing loss last week, in which it was punished for its slow start, it is fair to expect that Brisbane will come into this one firing from the outset, and the Swans need to be on high alert. Belle Dawes' energy around the ball will be palpable, and containing her will likely be a job for Sydney stopper Tanya Kennedy. It is here that the Lions can take a page out of North Melbourne's book, too, as the ladder-leader dominated the Swans around the ball and took the game away from them at the source. Brisbane has the personnel and system to do a similar job, but need to show that from the very first siren.

What worked very well for Sydney last year was its ability to turn forward 50 entries into goals. The method and spread in attack was dangerous, but unfortunately that has fallen away this year, partly due to Chloe Molloy's absence, and tighter checking on Bec Privitelli. The side needs to establish a way to become more dangerous inside 50, and there is no quick fix to the problem, but more of a presence from the likes of Montana Ham and Giselle Davies when going inside 50 to help Privitelli is crucial.

Tip: The Lions will be out for vengeance. Brisbane by 21 points.