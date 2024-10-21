Hawthorn is the team to beat for the $1 million prize after Brisbane's stumble against Geelong on Sunday

Hawks players celebrate their win over GWS in AFLW week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is in the box seat to claim the $1 million prize on offer for the winner of the McClelland Trophy after Brisbane's stumble against Geelong on Sunday.

The Lions suffered a shock NAB AFLW loss to the Cats at GMHBA Stadium while the Hawks comfortably accounted for GWS on Saturday.

The results allowed the Hawks to leapfrog the reigning AFLW premiers into first place on the combined McClelland Trophy ladder, but there are just six points separating the two teams.

With each AFLW win worth eight points, the race can easily be flipped on its head again in the final two weeks of the season, setting up a thrilling race for the $1m prize.

Hawthorn looks to have a slightly tougher run in the last two matches, taking on a resurgent Melbourne before a last-round clash against finals aspirant Richmond at the Swinburne Centre.

The Lions host bottom-four side Sydney, with a trip to RSEA Park in the final round to take on St Kilda, which is still well and truly in the finals race.

Brisbane players after their loss to Geelong in AFLW week eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide remains in mathematical contention for the McClelland Trophy, sitting 16 points and percentage in arrears of the first-placed Hawks. However, Port would have to win both its last two matches by big margins and hope that both Hawthorn and Brisbane lost all their remaining games to have any chance of collecting the prize.

The Power has a soft run home, travelling to 17th-placed Gold Coast before hosting 15th-ranked GWS.

The McClelland Trophy offers a prize of $1 million to the best-performed team across the AFL men's and women's competitions, with wins weighted differently in each competition to account for the different numbers of home and away matches.

Wins in the men's competition are worth four premiership points, while victories in the NAB AFL Women's competition earn eight points on the McClelland Trophy ladder.