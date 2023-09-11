NORTH Melbourne star Jasmine Garner was one of six players to earn a perfect 10 votes in the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion player of the year award.
Garner made it two 10-vote games in as many rounds after starring in the Kangaroos' 60-point thrashing of Carlton on Sunday.
She had 36 disposals, 10 tackles, eight clearances and kicked a goal to move clear atop the leaderboard on 20 votes.
For the second week in a row, Garner's teammate Ash Riddell took home eight votes.
Brisbane's Dakota Davidson, Geelong's Chloe Scheer, Hawthorn's Tilly Lucas-Rodd, Fremantle's Kiara Bowers and Melbourne's Kate Hore were the other players to earn 10 votes.
Richmond v Adelaide
9 Caitlin Gould (ADEL)
7 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
6 Monique Conti (RICH)
4 Chelsea Biddell (ADEL)
2 Madison Newman (ADEL)
1 Najwa Allen (ADEL)
1 Niamh Kelly (ADEL)
Gold Coast v West Coast
8 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
8 Jamie Stanton (GCFC)
8 Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)
4 Jacqueline Dupuy (GCFC)
1 Lucy Single (GCFC)
1 Niamh McLaughlin (GCFC)
Port Adelaide v Brisbane
10 Dakota Davidson (BL)
8 Ally Anderson (BL)
5 Sophie Conway (BL)
4 Isabel Dawes (BL)
3 Orla O'Dwyer (BL)
Sydney v Geelong
10 Chloe Scheer (GEEL)
8 Nina Morrison (GEEL)
6 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
2 Jacqueline Parry (GEEL)
2 Amy McDonald (GEEL)
1 Aliesha Newman (SYD)
1 Chloe Molloy (SYD)
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn
10 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (HAW)
7 Emily Bates (HAW)
4 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)
3 Ellie Blackburn (WB)
3 Kaitlyn Ashmore (HAW)
2 Jess Fitzgerald (WB)
1 Greta Bodey (HAW)
Collingwood v Fremantle
10 Kiara Bowers (FRE)
5 Emma O'Driscoll (FRE)
5 Aishling Sheridan (COLL)
4 Brianna Davey (COLL)
3 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
2 Sarah Rowe (COLL)
1 Sophie Casey (COLL)
North Melbourne v Carlton
10 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
8 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
5 Tahlia Randall (NMFC)
3 Jasmine Ferguson (NMFC)
2 Nicole Bresnehan (NMFC)
1 Emma Kearney (NMFC)
1 Bella Eddey (NMFC)
Essendon v St Kilda
9 Georgia Gee (ESS)
8 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
7 Jaimee Lambert (STK)
3 Bonnie Toogood (ESS)
2 Sophie Alexander (ESS)
1 Sophie Van De Heuvel (ESS)
Greater Western Sydney v Melbourne
10 Kate Hore (MELB)
7 Tyla Hanks (MELB)
4 Olivia Purcell (MELB)
4 Sarah Lampard (MELB)
4 Lauren Pearce (MELB)
1 Nicola Barr (GWS)
LEADERBOARD
20 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
17 Kate Hore (MELB)
17 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
16 Monique Conti (RICH)
16 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
15 Dakota Davidson (BL)
15 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
15 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
14 Brianna Davey (COLL)
12 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
12 Bonnie Toogood (ESS)
11 Emily Bates (HAW)
11 Niamh Kelly (ADEL)
10 Kiara Bowers (FRE)
10 Tyla Hanks (MELB)
10 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (HAW)
10 Ally Morphett (SYD)
10 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)
10 Chloe Scheer (GEEL)
10 Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)