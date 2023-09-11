The coaches' votes are in for round two of the 2023 season

Jasmine Garner kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne star Jasmine Garner was one of six players to earn a perfect 10 votes in the AFL Coaches Association's AFLW champion player of the year award.

Garner made it two 10-vote games in as many rounds after starring in the Kangaroos' 60-point thrashing of Carlton on Sunday.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

She had 36 disposals, 10 tackles, eight clearances and kicked a goal to move clear atop the leaderboard on 20 votes.

For the second week in a row, Garner's teammate Ash Riddell took home eight votes.

Brisbane's Dakota Davidson, Geelong's Chloe Scheer, Hawthorn's Tilly Lucas-Rodd, Fremantle's Kiara Bowers and Melbourne's Kate Hore were the other players to earn 10 votes.

Learn More 22:40

Richmond v Adelaide

9 Caitlin Gould (ADEL)

7 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

6 Monique Conti (RICH)

4 Chelsea Biddell (ADEL)

2 Madison Newman (ADEL)

1 Najwa Allen (ADEL)

1 Niamh Kelly (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:32 Gould guides it home in less than no time Caitlin Gould gets Adelaide off to a flyer with a strong mark and goal

00:29 Classy Conti as cool as ever in snappy finish Monique Conti takes the advantage after a strong tackle and nails one with ease

00:39 Ponter's incredible GOTY contender from centre square Danielle Ponter launches a mammoth effort from the middle of the ground which somehow avoids a host of defenders to remarkably bounce through

04:31 AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Adelaide The Tigers and Crows clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

01:35 Schooled by Gould: Crow's lesson in clunks Caitlin Gould proves the difference with a host of towering marks to go alongside three goals

03:20 AFLW full post-match, R2: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round two's match against Richmond

03:28 AFLW full post-match, R2: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round two's match against Adelaide

10:50 AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Tigers and Crows clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

Gold Coast v West Coast

8 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

8 Jamie Stanton (GCFC)

8 Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)

4 Jacqueline Dupuy (GCFC)

1 Lucy Single (GCFC)

1 Niamh McLaughlin (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:52 Stanton celebrates 50th milestone with thrilling trifecta Jamie Stanton kicks off her 50th game in style with three electrifying goals in the first term

00:42 Dupuy wreaks havoc with two sizzling finishes Jacqui Dupuy extends the Suns' dominant lead with these dazzling back-to-back majors

00:25 Bohanna joins Suns' demolition with gem Gold Coast breaks their all-time scoring record with this Tara Bohanna sparkler

00:38 Gibson ends Eagles' drought with crucial goal Kellie Gibson finds the big sticks to claim West Coast's much-anticipated first major

00:32 West Coast produces stellar two-goal sprint The Eagles steal the spotlight for a moment with these terrific finishes from Belinda Smith and Kellie Gibson

00:30 Stanton and Whitfort combine for fabulous beauty Jamie Stanton handballs the footy off to a running Claudia Whitfort for the goal

04:22 AFLW full post-match, R2: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round two's match against Gold Coast

04:39 AFLW full post-match, R2: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round two's match against West Coast

05:53 AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v West Coast The Suns and Eagles clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

01:49 Super Stanton sinks six in outrageous slog Gold Coast's Jamie Stanton produces a game she'll never forget with a stunning haul of six goals against the helpless Eagles

10:45 AFLW Mini-Match: Gold Coast v West Coast Extended highlights of the Suns and Eagles clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

Port Adelaide v Brisbane

10 Dakota Davidson (BL)

8 Ally Anderson (BL)

5 Sophie Conway (BL)

4 Isabel Dawes (BL)

3 Orla O'Dwyer (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Conway gives Lions fast start in milestone match Sophie Conway delivers this ripping finish to give her side the first major of the afternoon

00:33 Houghton's ripper gets Port rolling Gemma Houghton puts through this brilliant goal to open her side's account

00:56 Davidson takes control with double blow Dakota Davidson bookends the second quarter with this set of stunning pack marks and goals to follow

00:32 Port forces it home as Foley drills it Angela Foley nails this goal from a standing start midway through the third term

04:36 AFLW full post-match, R2: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round two's match against Port Adelaide

03:18 AFLW full post-match, R2: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round two's match against Brisbane

05:13 AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Brisbane The Power and Lions clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

10:14 AFLW Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Power and Lions clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

Sydney v Geelong

10 Chloe Scheer (GEEL)

8 Nina Morrison (GEEL)

6 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

2 Jacqueline Parry (GEEL)

2 Amy McDonald (GEEL)

1 Aliesha Newman (SYD)

1 Chloe Molloy (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:47 Scheer produces clinical back-to-back snaps Chloe Scheer provides a marvelous scoring spark with two goals as Geelong takes control early

00:39 Molloy delivers magnificent 50-metre beauty Chloe Molloy shrugs off the tackle and unloads from beyond the arc to claim Sydney's first major

00:29 Newman celebrates 50th milestone with sensational goal Aliesha Newman reads the drop of the footy brilliantly for the mark and is rewarded with this major

00:29 McDonald delights with gem after costly Swans turnover Amy McDonald takes a terrific intercept mark inside the Cats' forward line and is rewarded with this goal

00:32 Scheer piles on the pain with fiery snap The Cats intercept the footy in their forward line with a stellar deflection and Chloe Scheer does the rest

05:53 AFLW Highlights: Sydney v Geelong The Swans and Cats clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

05:43 AFLW full post-match, R2: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round two's match against Sydney

05:58 AFLW full post-match, R2: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round two's match against Geelong

01:33 Sensational Scheer slots five in Cats' win Chloe Scheer dominated the scoreboard with five goals in an electrifying performance that ensured Geelong's victory

10:17 AFLW Mini-Match: Sydney v Geelong Extended highlights of the Swans and Cats clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

10 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (HAW)

7 Emily Bates (HAW)

4 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)

3 Ellie Blackburn (WB)

3 Kaitlyn Ashmore (HAW)

2 Jess Fitzgerald (WB)

1 Greta Bodey (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:46 Hawks fire early through Lucas-Rodd Tilly Lucas-Rodd opens their side's account with this brilliant running finish early in the opening quarter

00:52 McLeod doubles up in hot minute Kirsten McLeod nails these two goals in quick succession to give her side the lead

00:29 Ashmore left winded after brutal bump Bri McFarlane delivers this strong bump on Kaitlyn Ashmore late in the second term

00:41 Hartwig threads the needle to put Dogs in front Sarah Hartwig nails this incredible goal to push her side back in the lead midway through the third term

00:36 Brilliant Bodey bursts clear and delivers dagger Greta Bodey lands the winning punch with this snap sealing the match for Hawthorn

05:34 AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

04:54 AFLW full post-match, R2: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round two's match against Hawthorn

02:43 AFLW full post-match, R2: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round two's match against Western Bulldogs

10:41 AFLW Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

Collingwood v Fremantle

10 Kiara Bowers (FRE)

5 Emma O'Driscoll (FRE)

5 Aishling Sheridan (COLL)

4 Brianna Davey (COLL)

3 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

2 Sarah Rowe (COLL)

1 Sophie Casey (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:43 Early Dockers blow as O'Sullivan dislocates shoulder Luckless Fremantle utility Gabby O'Sullivan leaves the field with a worrying shoulder injury following this incident

00:38 Morris-Dalton makes it look easy to extend early lead Nell Morris-Dalton snares her second goal of the match with a brilliant finish on the run

00:41 Collingwood kicks away as Morris nails first career major Eleri Morris kicks the Magpies' fourth goal as the lead continues to extend

00:29 Campbell all class as she kicks her career first Grace Campbell shows her all her skill to kick her first goal in AFLW

00:33 Fremantle shows fight as Lally lands terrific finish Orlagh Lally kicks the first major of her career as the Dockers close the lead late

04:18 AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Fremantle The Magpies and Dockers clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

04:57 AFLW full post-match, R2: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round two's match against Fremantle

02:49 AFLW full post-match, R2: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round two's match against Collingwood

10:58 AFLW Mini-Match: Collingwood v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Magpies and Dockers clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFL Women's Competition

North Melbourne v Carlton

10 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

8 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

5 Tahlia Randall (NMFC)

3 Jasmine Ferguson (NMFC)

2 Nicole Bresnehan (NMFC)

1 Emma Kearney (NMFC)

1 Bella Eddey (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Shierlaw streams into open goal as North breaks away Kate Shierlaw gets on the end of some nice ball movement by the Roos running into an open goal

00:37 Fast Eddey hits the ball at speed for back-to-back goals for Roos Some blistering speed from Bella Eddey results in her first of the afternoon as North takes command

00:47 Randall's desperate effort has Carlton feeling blue Some desperate work from Tahlia Randall gives North their fourth goal as Carlton searches for answers

00:33 Randall's 50th one to remember with third major It's party time for Tahlia Randall as she kicks truly from 30m out to notch her third goal in game 50

00:42 Garner adds the cherry on top of her brilliant performance Jasmine Garner caps off a sensational afternoon with her first major as the Roos kick away

04:42 AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Carlton The Kangaroos and Blues clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

01:33 Randall rises tallest with fabulous four Tahlia Randall proves an unstoppable presence with a towering performance against the Blues that included four goals

02:13 AFLW full post-match, R2: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round two's match against Nth Melbourne

10:32 AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Carlton Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Blues clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

Essendon v St Kilda

9 Georgia Gee (ESS)

8 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

7 Jaimee Lambert (STK)

3 Bonnie Toogood (ESS)

2 Sophie Alexander (ESS)

1 Sophie Van De Heuvel (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Vogt finds opener against former team with fantastic finish Jacqui Vogt gives Essendon the early lead with a brilliant major in the first quarter

00:29 Clarke creates more spark with silky snap Amber Clarke shows all her skill with a terrific pick up and finish for goal

00:32 Lambert slots it as Saints raise the pressure Jaimee Lambert crumbs it to perfection before kicking her first goal for St Kilda

00:37 Toogood meets the moment with a magnificent mark and finish Bonnie Toogood kicks her first as the Bombers extend the lead

00:25 St Kilda levels it through Vesely brilliance Olivia Vesely kicks a great goal from the stoppage as the Saints draw level with Essendon

02:48 AFLW full post-match, R2: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round two's match against Essendon

04:32 AFLW Highlights: Essendon v St Kilda The Bombers and Saints clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

04:19 AFLW full post-match, R2: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round two's match against St Kilda

11:39 AFLW Mini-Match: Essendon v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Bombers and Saints clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFL Women's Competition

Greater Western Sydney v Melbourne

10 Kate Hore (MELB)

7 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

4 Olivia Purcell (MELB)

4 Sarah Lampard (MELB)

4 Lauren Pearce (MELB)

1 Nicola Barr (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Garnett nets opener in less than 30 seconds GWS livewire Georgia Garnett gets her side off to the perfect start with this cracking first goal

00:45 Top drawer from Hore with two in a minute Melbourne skipper Kate Hore starts her game off in superb fashion with an early double

00:33 Bannan brings out the jets and leaves Giants for dust Alyssa Bannan showcases her stunning speed in a typically dazzling goal

00:30 Eva erupts with passion after landing sizzling snap Alicia Eva is pumped up after this clever major gives GWS some much-needed momentum

00:36 Purcell spells danger for GWS with lethal double Melbourne gun Olivia Purcell snares two goals in the final term to pile on more pain for the Giants

05:57 AFLW Highlights: GWS v Melbourne The Giants and Demons clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

02:00 Skipper's stellar play results in five-star display Melbourne captain Kate Hore leads from the front for a second consecutive week with a stunning outing that included five goals

03:41 AFLW full post-match, R2: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round two's match against Melbourne

02:08 AFLW full post-match, R2: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round two's match against GWS

11:08 AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Giants and Demons clash in round two of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

LEADERBOARD

20 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

17 Kate Hore (MELB)

17 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

16 Monique Conti (RICH)

16 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

15 Dakota Davidson (BL)

15 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

15 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

14 Brianna Davey (COLL)

12 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

12 Bonnie Toogood (ESS)

11 Emily Bates (HAW)

11 Niamh Kelly (ADEL)

10 Kiara Bowers (FRE)

10 Tyla Hanks (MELB)

10 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (HAW)

10 Ally Morphett (SYD)

10 Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)

10 Chloe Scheer (GEEL)

10 Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)