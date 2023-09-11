Kiara Bowers handballs during Fremantle's clash against Collingwood in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

EVEN more Fantasy points were scored in round two which saw more big changes to pricing across the competition.

Coaches are learning a lot in the first season of the Official AFLW Fantasy game. Price changes are volatile but the big points are still coming from the top-priced players.

AFLW FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Jasmine Garner (156) and Ash Riddell (151) were the top scorers which has helped the Kangaroos rank as the highest scoring team after two rounds. Charlie Rowbottom (144) once again racked up double-figure tackles while Kiara Bowers (137) was outstanding with 17 tackles in her first game of the season.

Gemma is combing the record books to see if Kate Hore (142) now holds the record for most Fantasy points in a quarter – both men's and women's – after her blistering first-quarter performance that included 13 disposals, five marks, three tackles and three goals and saw the Demon rack up a massive 84 points in the opening term against the Giants in Canberra.

Paxy Paxman was a late out in the game and those coaches that switched to Hore, just like Gemma, will be stoked with their decision.

Possible trade targets are discussed which include Gab Pound (90) who was a shining light for Fantasy defenders as coaches look for the best use of their salary cap. Scoring trends are put under the microscope when looking for captains and the instant reward for our trades.

Plenty of your questions are answered on the new episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast featuring Warnie from The Traders and Gemma Bastiani from AFL.com.au.

Episode guide

1:30 – Scoring was up in round two on an already high-scoring round one.

3:45 – Gemma praises Harriet Cordner who has increased $388k so far.

6:15 – Danielle Ponter kicked a massive 78-metre goal in her MID-FWD role.

9:30 – There was a bit of Fantasy learning for Gemma noticing her captain score was doubled.

11:00 – Could we see good Fantasy scores against West Coast this year?

14:15 – Matilda Scholz was again a great basement-priced option to play on field in the ruck.

17:20 – A late out of Paxy Paxman hurt a few coaches. Will her quad be OK for round three?

20:00 – Is there a concern with Kiara Bowers' knee?

23:25 – Blaithin Mackin is Gemma's trade target after increased midfield time.

27:00 – Warnie looks at which teams are giving up the most Fantasy points so far.

32:40 – Splitting Jasmine Gardner and Ash Riddell.

37:00 – Is Ella Heads a good option due to her kick-to-handball ratio?