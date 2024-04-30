Kiara Bowers in action during Fremantle's clash against Essendon in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

AFLW best-and-fairest winner Kiara Bowers will sit out the 2024 season due to pregnancy.

The 2021 co-winner and Fremantle superstar announced her happy news on Tuesday, a second child with partner Adele, who carried the pair's first baby, Nate.

The Dockers have until the end of pre-season to finalise a replacement for the inactive Bowers, who is due in October, the middle of the AFLW season.

"The build-up (to telling teammates) was very nerve-racking, I've probably never been that nervous," Bowers said.

"Getting to tell the girls is so exciting. I think they may be a bit upset that I'm not annoying them at training anymore, but every single one of them gave me a hug and couldn't be happier for us.

"As soon as the season ended last year, it was something we knew we were going to try and make happen, and I'm so grateful we are fortunate enough to have another kid.

"Nate is amazing, and I'm sure he will be a very annoying big brother. He's excited [and has] already named them and is ready to meet them."

One of the most dedicated athletes in the competition and known for her ferocious off-season training, the 32-year-old Bowers won't step away entirely from the club during her pregnancy.

"It's obviously strange, it's a different life that I'll live for the next couple of months, but it's exciting," Bowers said.

"Hopefully I don't have to adjust too much, I'll just do non-contact stuff and spend a bit of time with the rehab girls and do a couple of sweat sessions with them.

Kiara Bowers takes a mark during Walyalup's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I love the girls and spending time with the girls, so I'd love to be down here. It's still another home for me."

Fremantle has already had experience covering for tackling machine Bowers, who played six of 10 games last season due to a knee issue, but her absence will leave a large hole, nonetheless.

The Dockers finished 13th last season – coach Lisa Webb's first in charge – and brought in experienced talent across all three lines, with the acquisition of Gabby Newton (forward), Aisling McCarthy (midfield) and Ash Brazill (defence).