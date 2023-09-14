A number of updates have been announced for the League's Executive leadership team

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers speaks to media at Yarra Park Precinct ahead of the 2022 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

INCOMING AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon has today announced updates to the AFL Executive leadership team.

AFL EGM Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers will take on an expanded portfolio including the AFL's strategic Broadcast relationships across Seven Network, Foxtel and Kayo, NewsCorp, Telstra and the League's radio partners.

Matthew Chun, current AFL General Manager Property Development and Acting Executive General Manager Finance, Clubs and Broadcasting, has been appointed to the position of AFL EGM Finance, Clubs and Infrastructure.

Chun will oversee a portfolio that includes Finance, Clubs, Fixturing and Operations. He will also continue to run the AFL's property portfolio, which includes the completion of the Marvel Stadium redevelopment – currently in its final stages – and will also work closely with the Gabba and Macquarie Point Stadium projects.

Chun has over 25 years of senior management and advisory experience. Prior to his work at the AFL, he ran a private property and advisory business, was an executive director and chief executive of ASX listed companies Becton Property Group and Simonds Homes and held positions at Cbus Super Fund and Coles Myer Group.

Reporting to Chun, Tristan Salter has been appointed AFL GM Operations and Tasmania, and will oversee Gather Round, major projects, and the new Tasmania license. David Grossman will take on an expanded role of GM Clubs and Scheduling, working directly with clubs on AFL Fixturing and Scheduling, Club Funding and Strategy, Competition Structure and Total Player Payments. Melissa Azzopardi will continue to oversee the management the AFL's Finances as the AFL's GM Finance and Josh Bowler will continue to lead the fixturing for the AFL and AFLW competitions.

AFL General Counsel Stephen Meade will also be elevated to the AFL Executive. Meade's portfolio will include oversight of the AFL's governance functions including Legal, Risk and Safety as well as Concussion and Healthcare and the AFL's Security and Integrity Unit (AFLIU), in which Integrity and Security expert Tony Keane remains the head.

Meade joined the AFL in late 2017, as Head of Legal and Regulatory, and was previously a partner at law firm K&L Gates. He was promoted to AFL General Counsel in May this year after Andrew Dillon's appointment as CEO-elect.

The latest update from the incoming AFL CEO comes on the back of Laura Kane being appointed AFL EGM Football and Josh Mahoney GM Football Operations.

"Kylie has done an incredible job in driving the commercial success of the AFL and Marvel Stadium while also ensuring our game remains affordable and accessible. In her role, Kylie has built a strong, trusted relationship with our broadcast partners over the last few years and played a key role in the negotiation of our new broadcast partnership," Incoming AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.

"She understands the opportunity ahead in regard to delivering our fans the best presentation of matches and broadcast across the AFL and AFLW competitions.

"Matt’s leadership and experience, both at the AFL and previously as CEO of two of Australia's largest property organisations brings a diverse set of skills, governance and perspective to the AFL Executive team.

"Matt's portfolio and leadership team are a key part of the on-going success and stability of not only the AFL, but our entire footballing eco-system. He will play a key role in continuing to build the relationship with clubs and our ongoing objective of working together for the greater good of the industry.

"The redevelopment at Marvel Stadium has been one of the biggest projects our organisation has undertaken, it is bringing our tenant clubs an improved venue, and most importantly fans an improved experience, whether that be for the footy, a concert, or visiting the precinct during the week."

Dillon said Stephen Meade's elevation to the AFL Executive ensures the AFL's healthcare initiatives continue to be prioritised.

Stephen brings a wealth of experience to our AFL Executive team. He has taken a leading role in all our work across the healthcare and concussion space, and his elevation to the executive will ensure the health and safety of everyone in our game continues to be of paramount importance."