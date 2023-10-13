Jade Gresham has joined the Bombers from the Saints

Jade Gresham celebrates a goal during the match between St Kilda and Richmond at Marvel Stadium in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has landed a third free agent this off-season, with Jade Gresham joining the Bombers from St Kilda.

After bringing in Ben McKay and Todd Goldstein from North Melbourne, the Bombers have signed Gresham.

The Saints have received a pick at the end of the first round (currently No.21) as compensation.

"Super excited to be joining a massive club like Essendon," Gresham said.

"I'm really excited to see what this group can achieve in the future.



"I believe we can do something special and I'm happy to be a part of the journey ahead. Can't wait to meet everyone at the club, get stuck into pre-season and get to work for a massive 2024."

"We wish Jade all the best for this new chapter."

It continues what has been a busy free agency period for the Bombers, who missed the finals in 2023 in Brad Scott's first season at the helm.

They have added the key-position defender they needed in McKay and replaced the retired Andrew Phillips with Goldstein.

Gresham will add some polish to Essendon's front half as it seeks to add more firepower.

Jade Gresham in action during St Kilda's clash with Essendon in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Taken with pick No.18 in the 2015 AFL Draft, Gresham played 136 games for St Kilda.

"Jade has been an important part of this football club for eight years, including a significant contribution throughout the 2023 season," Saints list manager Stephen Silvagni said.

"However, while Jade was keen to explore a path forward that allowed for new opportunities for his career, the club in turn determined that this also allowed it to continue its commitment to bringing in talented young players through the draft.

"Jade has been a popular teammate, with close relationships across our club which we're sure will continue.

Gresham kicked 30 goals in his second season in the AFL in 2017 and then booted a career-high 35 in 2018.

He has since spent more time in the midfield and averaged 17.6 disposals and 3.2 tackles per game in 2023.