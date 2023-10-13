Jack Gunston is seeking a return to Hawthorn, a year after the Hawks traded him to Brisbane

Jack Gunston during Brisbane's clash with Fremantle in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN forward Jack Gunston wants to return to Hawthorn, the club at which he won three premierships.

The Lions are understanding and respectful of his desire to return to Victoria.

The club released a statement later on Friday morning confirming Gunston's request but acknowledged Gunston was a contracted at Brisbane for 2024 and "would work through its options".

Jack Gunston wants to return to Hawthorn. Lions are aware and respectful of his desire to seek a return to Victoria. — Damian Barrett (@barrettdamian) October 12, 2023

Gunston was traded to Brisbane at the end of 2022 after a tough couple of season at the Hawks, playing just one game in 2021 through injury and returning to fitness in '22, before the sudden death of his father, former Essendon and AFL adminstrator Ray.

Gunston started 2023 in the Brisbane side but struggled for form and was left out of the team, along with fellow veteran Daniel Rich, after a surprise loss to Hawthorn at the MCG in round 13.

He returned to the side in round 17, booting six goals against West Coast, but suffered a knee injury in round 22 and missed the Lions' run to the Grand Final.

Gunston, who turns 32 later this month, has played 242 games and booted 452 goals in 14 seasons with Adelaide, Hawthorn and Brisbane.