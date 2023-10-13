Tom Fullarton has made the move from the Lions to the Demons

Tom Fullarton celebrates a goal during the round 10 clash between Brisbane and Hawthorn at University of Tasmania Stadium on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has moved to add a tall to its list after Brodie Grundy's departure, completing a deal for Tom Fullarton from Brisbane on Friday afternoon.

Grundy joined Sydney on Wednesday, with the Dees receiving pick No.46 and a future second-round pick.

Melbourne used the pick, which was bumped back to pick No.47 after Jade Gresham's move to Essendon earlier in the day, to land ruck-forward Fullarton, who is 200cm and 97kg, from the Lions.

Some symmetry to this deal as Demons use the extra pick they got from Sydney for losing Brodie Grundy on Grundy's ruck/forward replacement. Still also have the future second-round pick from the Swans as well. https://t.co/e3MnlmAcgF — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 13, 2023

Fullarton has struggled for opportunities at Brisbane, playing just 19 games since being recruited as a Category B rookie in mid-2018, and didn't play a senior game in 2023.

The 24-year-old attracted interest from a number of rival clubs with teams on the hunt for key position players.

"We're really pleased to welcome a tall and athletic player in Tom to the club," Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb said.

"We have seen what he is capable of, not only at senior level but through some dominant performances in the VFL. We look forward to seeing what he can produce as a Demon."

Fullarton played 18 matches for Brisbane's VFL side this past season, kicking 30 goals and averaging 15 disposals a game.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable in August, manager Tim Hazell from Vivid Sport it had been a frustrating year for Fullarton.

"Tommy is terrific, his VFL form has been good. But he has also been missing games, because he's been the travelling emergency. The continuity of him playing probably hasn't been as ideal as he would have liked," he said.

Tom Fullarton looks on during Brisbane's official team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena on February 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane list manager Dom Ambrogio thanked Fullarton for his services.

"Whilst it is always disappointing to lose players you have spent time developing, we understand Tom wanted to seek further opportunities and are glad we could help facilitate a trade," he said.

"During his time with us, Tom was a respected and valued member of the Club and played 19 games at AFL level including several finals.

"We would like to thank Tom for his contribution to the Brisbane and wish him well for the future."