RHIANNON Watt will play her first AFLW game since rupturing her ACL in February, 2022, named to play for new club Narrm against West Coast.
Watt has been named in place of Lauren Pearce (shoulder), with the Dees making a further three changes.
Tayla Harris (hamstring soreness), Maddi Gay (managed) and Gab Colvin (Achilles) will also sit out the trip west, with Maeve Chaplin, Georgia Campbell and Charlotte Wilson coming into the side.
Both Essendon and Richmond have made changes from the team selected on Thursday night.
Caitlin Greiser (thumb) has been replaced by debutant and Lauren Caruso, a train-on from VFLW side Port Melbourne, while Georgia Gee is out with an unspecified injury, with Renee Tierney named for her first game this year.
The Eagles will welcome back ruck Sarah Lakay from a back injury, as well as key position player Amy Franklin, replacing Mikayla Western (omitted) and Sasha Goranova (ACL).
Carlton will be without lively winger/forward Keeley Skepper (hip) and Ciara Fitzgerald, but will be boosted by returning defensive duo Kerryn Peterson and Maddy Hendrie.
Yartapuulti has changed nearly a quarter of its team – dropping Hannah Ewings for "not meeting performance standards" as well as Litonya Cockatoo-Motlap and Lily Johnson.
Maggie MacLachlan will miss with an ankle injury, while Janelle Cuthbertson's season is done after injuring a finger tendon.
The Power have brought in Jasmine Simmons for her club debut after crossing from Adelaide, Maria Moloney, Ella Boag, Julia Teakle and Yasmin Duursma.
North Melbourne has made a rare change, bringing in Irishwoman Niamh Martin for her AFLW debut in place of Ellie Gavalas.
Collingwood has named Sarah Sansonetti and small forward Emily Smith to replace suspended defensive duo Stacey Livingstone and Selena Karlson, meaning Ash Brazill is a chance to return to the backline.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15
North Melbourne v Yartapuulti at Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEDT
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: N.Martin
Out: E.Gavalas (omitted)
Milestone: 50 games – Ash Riddell, 50 games – Kate Shierlaw
Debut: Niamh Martin
YARTAPUULTI
In: J.Simmons, M.Moloney, E.Boag, J.Teakle, Y.Duursma
Out: Li.Cockatoo-Motlap (omitted), H.Ewings (omitted), L.Johnson (omitted), M.MacLachlan (ankle), J.Cuthbertson (knee)
Welcome to Yartapuulti Football Club
The Port Adelaide Football Club has rebranded to Yartapuulti for the 2023 AFLW Indigenous RoundRead the history
Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT
CARLTON
In: K.Peterson, M.Hendrie
Out: K.Skepper (hip), C.Fitzgerald (omitted)
COLLINGWOOD
In: S.Sansonetti, E.Smith
Out: S.Livingstone (suspension), S.Karlson (suspension)
Milestone: 50 games – Sarah Rowe
West Coast v Narrm at Mineral Resources Park, 2.05pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: A.Franklin, S.Lakay
Out: M.Western (omitted), S.Goranova (knee)
NARRM
In: M.Chaplin, G.Campbell, R.Watt, C.Wilson
Out: L.Pearce (shoulder), T.Harris (hamstring), M.Gay (general soreness), G.Colvin (Achilles)
Milestone: 50 club games – Libby Birch
Debut: Rhiannon Watt (club)
Welcome to Narrm Football Club
The Melbourne Football Club has rebranded to Narrm for the 2023 AFLW Indigenous RoundRead the history