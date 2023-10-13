The teams are in for Sunday's round seven AFLW matches, while the Bombers and Tigers have swung further changes ahead of Saturday night's clash

RHIANNON Watt will play her first AFLW game since rupturing her ACL in February, 2022, named to play for new club Narrm against West Coast.

Watt has been named in place of Lauren Pearce (shoulder), with the Dees making a further three changes.

Tayla Harris (hamstring soreness), Maddi Gay (managed) and Gab Colvin (Achilles) will also sit out the trip west, with Maeve Chaplin, Georgia Campbell and Charlotte Wilson coming into the side.

Both Essendon and Richmond have made changes from the team selected on Thursday night.

Caitlin Greiser (thumb) has been replaced by debutant and Lauren Caruso, a train-on from VFLW side Port Melbourne, while Georgia Gee is out with an unspecified injury, with Renee Tierney named for her first game this year.

The Eagles will welcome back ruck Sarah Lakay from a back injury, as well as key position player Amy Franklin, replacing Mikayla Western (omitted) and Sasha Goranova (ACL).

Carlton will be without lively winger/forward Keeley Skepper (hip) and Ciara Fitzgerald, but will be boosted by returning defensive duo Kerryn Peterson and Maddy Hendrie.

Yartapuulti has changed nearly a quarter of its team – dropping Hannah Ewings for "not meeting performance standards" as well as Litonya Cockatoo-Motlap and Lily Johnson.

Maggie MacLachlan will miss with an ankle injury, while Janelle Cuthbertson's season is done after injuring a finger tendon.

The Power have brought in Jasmine Simmons for her club debut after crossing from Adelaide, Maria Moloney, Ella Boag, Julia Teakle and Yasmin Duursma.

North Melbourne has made a rare change, bringing in Irishwoman Niamh Martin for her AFLW debut in place of Ellie Gavalas.

Collingwood has named Sarah Sansonetti and small forward Emily Smith to replace suspended defensive duo Stacey Livingstone and Selena Karlson, meaning Ash Brazill is a chance to return to the backline.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

North Melbourne v Yartapuulti at Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: N.Martin

Out: E.Gavalas (omitted)

Milestone: 50 games – Ash Riddell, 50 games – Kate Shierlaw

Debut: Niamh Martin

YARTAPUULTI

In: J.Simmons, M.Moloney, E.Boag, J.Teakle, Y.Duursma

Out: Li.Cockatoo-Motlap (omitted), H.Ewings (omitted), L.Johnson (omitted), M.MacLachlan (ankle), J.Cuthbertson (knee)

Carlton v Collingwood at Ikon Park, 3.05pm AEDT

CARLTON

In: K.Peterson, M.Hendrie

Out: K.Skepper (hip), C.Fitzgerald (omitted)

COLLINGWOOD

In: S.Sansonetti, E.Smith

Out: S.Livingstone (suspension), S.Karlson (suspension)

Milestone: 50 games – Sarah Rowe

West Coast v Narrm at Mineral Resources Park, 2.05pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: A.Franklin, S.Lakay

Out: M.Western (omitted), S.Goranova (knee)

NARRM

In: M.Chaplin, G.Campbell, R.Watt, C.Wilson

Out: L.Pearce (shoulder), T.Harris (hamstring), M.Gay (general soreness), G.Colvin (Achilles)

Milestone: 50 club games – Libby Birch

Debut: Rhiannon Watt (club)