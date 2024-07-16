Josh Smillie, Finn O'Sullivan and Murphy Reid. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE PHANTOM Form Guide is back for 2024 and what a fascinating pool we have on our hands.

AFL.com.au's annual ranking of the best players in the draft, always revealed following the end of the Marsh AFL Under-18 Boys National Championships, usually starts with a top-20 list and builds up every month.

But the quality and spread of this year's group made us want to start with 30, with some exciting players also missing out on this first ranking.

Unlike almost every year before it, the hardest part about this Phantom Form Guide was locking in who should be the No.1 player. The spot is certainly still up for grabs, with many clubs and recruiters split on who it should or could be. Levi Ashcroft's runs on the board have him holding it but a number of players could chase him down with clubs widely split on who would be first picked if the draft was this week.

The next 10 weeks will ultimately decide who takes that spot, and you can expect to see the order shuffle as we update the Phantom Form Guide monthly until November's draft.

Remember, this is a ranking of the best prospects and does not take into account where bids on father-son or Academy players will come or where the players will necessarily get selected.

The No.1 position is up in the air but across nearly three seasons now, Ashcroft has put together one of the best draft CVs we've seen: he will be a back-to-back under-18 All-Australian, is aiming to be a three-time Coates Talent League premiership player with the Sandringham Dragons by the end of this season and has barely played a bad game. He is a regular goalkicker – he's averaged more than one a game across his three Dragons seasons – and is a very consistent midfielder who has averaged 27 disposals for the Dragons this season as well as 25.5 and three clearances across the four carnival games. The younger brother of Brisbane jet Will and son of Lions champion Marcus, Levi's genes are strong and he is expected to nominate as a father-son to the Lions as well.

Smillie had a solid championships – he averaged 19 disposals and six clearances while also spending plenty of time as a forward – with his Eastern Ranges form more dominant. The best of those games was against Brisbane's Academy, when he was completely dominant with 34 disposals, 10 inside 50s and three goals, and he has averaged 27 disposals and 1.5 goals a game at that level. The 18-year-old's height and size makes him a unique midfield prospect for clubs to consider at the top end.

Josh Smillie fends off Luke Urquhart during Vic Metro's clash against Western Australia in the Marsh Under-18 Championships on June 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

O'Sullivan has had a frustrating draft campaign, first missing a block of games with a thumb injury and then another seven weeks with a finger injury, which saw him undergo surgery. The midfielder was sidelined for the first two of Vic Country's games but was back for its last two, playing well in the second half against the Allies, where his toughness was on show, but getting seven disposals against Vic Metro. It wasn’t without issue though, with his other hand getting stepped on and cut up by studs in the Metro game. Scans have since cleared him of any breaks. Despite the interruptions, many clubs still see him as one of the best players in it after a bottom-aged season that saw him claim All-Australian honours for Vic Country. O'Sullivan's overhead marking, running ability and skills make him an exciting midfield prospect.

What a prospect Langford has become across the course of the season. The left-footed midfielder has a point of difference in his height and strength and he uses it to be able to mark above his head as well as bust through stoppages then slice teams apart with his kicking. He was a deserving joint winner of the Larke Medal as the best player (alongside Leo Lombard) in the national carnival, where he averaged 25.5 disposals, six clearances and six inside 50s for Vic Country. Langford has done what he has liked for Dandenong at stages this season and rocketed right into top-five contention. As a midfielder, he's among the most complete options.

All silk and class, Reid's impact at the under-18 championships was huge. His game against South Australia was his best, when he kicked three goals from 31 disposals and eight clearances, but he was also effective against the Allies with 24 disposals and Western Australia with 24 and a goal. He didn't have as much of the ball against Vic Country but still created opportunities from the midfield, used some dash and set things up across half-forward, including a brilliant passage of two handballs tied up on the boundary line that teed up a teammate's goal. Reid has pushed himself well into the top-10 pick mix across this season and his deft kicking and clever, look-away handballing make him an exciting talent. He is fun to watch.

Smith has as many runs on the board as anyone in the pool. His ball-getting is undeniable – in the carnival, the Vic Metro skipper averaged 29 disposals and seven clearances. For Oakleigh Chargers, Smith had a 50-disposal game in round nine and backed it up with 40 the following week. He's averaged 35 disposals a game at that level and is the draft's biggest ball-magnet. Smith is quick with his hands, happy to dig in and spin out with it in his grasp and has been consistent across the past three years. Some clubs see a bit of Connor Rozee in the way he can find the ball and use his fast feet and wiry frame to step past opponents.

Trainor is a tall defender in the mould of Essendon's Jordan Ridley – he likes to fly for his marks and be an attacking threat with his kicking and he had one of his best games of the season playing for the AFL Academy against Coburg's VFL side when he was named best afield. He shapes as one of the first talls taken in the draft and has versatility to be able to be used in different positions, having been a forward earlier in his junior career. He was the hero for Vic Metro by kicking the championship-winning goal against Vic Country on Sunday with the last kick of the carnival.

There's a watch on Lalor's finish to the season as a potential riser. Scouts have always had strong wraps on the explosive talent but injury issues meant he had a challenging first half of the year. However, he produced some big moments for Vic Country in the latter stages of its carnival, including kicking three goals against the Allies and one against Vic Metro, which came after a flying mark. Lalor has strength, grunt, power and a fend-off he isn't afraid to pull out occasionally and clubs see plenty of upside in him given he has spent most summers and pre-seasons in high-level cricket programs.

Draper couldn't have done any more last season. He won All-Australian and MVP honours for South Australia after his under-18 championships, he was best on ground in South Adelaide's under-18 Grand Final and was also awarded the AFL life members' scholarship. This season has been more of a challenge, with Draper missing the first half of the year with a shin stress fracture. The tough and powerful midfielder still had a solid carnival for SA, averaging 21 disposals and four clearances, and recruiters know of his contested, quick hands, hard running style and leadership qualities. Last week he collected 27 disposals and 10 tackles for South Adelaide's senior team.

A player who brings a different dimension to the draft's top end. Allan missed the start of Western Australia's championships with a back injury but made his mark upon return. His best game came against Vic Metro with two goals and 19 disposals and he showed his capacity as a taller, bigger-bodied midfielder in the style of Adelaide star Jordan Dawson, also a rangy left-footer. Allan started the year as a mobile defender but clubs like him as a taller midfielder.

Don't get in this guy's way. Lombard has genuine presence that you don't see often in draftees and he showed it across the Allies' championships, winning All-Australian selection with a powerful, brilliant carnival that saw him named a joint winner of the Larke Medal. The Suns Academy prospect is physical, aggressive and at times intimidating, but he also has speed, goal sense and an ability to find the ball (he averaged 26 disposals and a goal for the Allies). Lombard played in the Suns' VFL premiership last year as a 16-year-old and has had eye-catching moments at that level this season, too, including a long, running goal against Essendon's VFL team. Likely to attract an early bid for the Suns to match.

This will be an interesting one to follow through the season given Hotton's year was over in May when he went down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury at training. The mobile midfielder and forward was shooting up the ranks before then, dominating at school level with Haileybury College and with the Dragons, where he had a best-afield four goals from 32 disposals against Oakleigh in round two. The son of former Blue and Magpie Trent, and brother of current Saint Olli, Hotton will still be an early pick but his absence from the championships was a shame as he adds a vibrant, bouncy mix to the pool.

Taj Hotton kicks the ball during the AFL Academy's clash against Coburg on April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Late umpiring calls against Travaglia on Sunday didn't at all sour the view from recruiters on the Vic Country co-captain's stellar performance. Travaglia had 25 disposals, nine marks and six intercept possessions in his best game of what was a consistent carnival for the attacking half-back and wingman. Travaglia is trending in a similar direction to Hawthorn's Will Day at the same age – he's lean but courageous in the air and has versatility. His aerobic running capacity is also top tier in the draft. Travaglia's start to the season earned him a call up to play for the AFL Academy and his form since has seen him nestle in as a projected first-rounder.

Armstrong had a huge say in Metro's successful championships despite missing the start of its campaign through injury. The left-footed tall forward kicked three goals against South Australia but then ripped Vic Country apart with five goals last week, including three in the second term. It was Armstrong's contested marking which stood out, particularly his late mark up the field. He converts his shots well and had that type of carnival coming, having also booted four goals for Sandringham Dragons a few weeks back. He could well rocket up the ranks further and has enormous athleticism in his speed and movement.

Energy, buzz, pressure and lots of goals – Kako has all the ingredients of the best small forward prospects. The Calder Cannons vice-captain just has the knack, being able to read the ball off packs, hit it at pace, work the angles around goal and amass plenty of shots. He's kicked 15.23 in nine games for the Cannons so far this season and for Vic Metro kicked eight goals across the four games. Kako is a member of Essendon's Next Generation Academy and proposed changes to bidding rules could see the Bombers land him.

Produced his 'wow' game of the championships when it mattered most. Lindsay, a member of the AFL Academy, was close to best on ground in Sunday's carnival decider with 30 disposals, four clearances and a game-high six inside 50s. He's a very balanced midfielder who uses it well on his left foot, picks out the right options and can be used off half-back at stages. He has showed his talents for the Power at under-18 level since he was 16 and is now their captain.

Berry is the modern up and back half-forward with great finishing skills and an eye for goal. The Murray Bushrangers product has kicked 22 goals in eight games in the Coates Talent League and backed it up with nine goals for Vic Country, including three against Vic Metro last week where his efforts nearly lifted his side over the line. His agility and lateral movement is good and he has the engine to get up and down the ground.

Whitlock saved perhaps his best game of the championships until last, kicking two goals from 13 disposals for Vic Country in its last-gasp loss to Vic Metro. One came from a classy snap and the other after a strong contested grab, with Whitlock growing in presence as the carnival wore on. At 200cm, Whitlock is the right height for a young key forward and he shapes as one of the best of his type. His first game of the season – a 4.4 haul from 20 disposals against Tasmania – put him on the radar as an early pick.

A mix of power and size, Hynes has dominated some games this season. As well as averaging 27 disposals for the Stingrays across eight games, Hynes has also kicked 14 goals at the level, including a five-goal haul against Gold Coast and three goals from 27 disposals against the Chargers more recently. For Vic Country he kicked two goals from 20 disposals against WA in his best game, but showed more moments of his explosive streak in attack that can make him very hard to stop.

Cooper Hynes kicks the ball during Vic Country's clash against Western Australia in the Marsh Under-18 Championships on June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Gross has real grunt and combines it with genuine footy smarts as a midfielder and forward. He tends to hit the scoreboard most games – he's averaged a goal a game across his past two years with Oakleigh – and he can mark overhead well for a player his size. Gross' hands are good in tight and he is prepared to crack in for the contest.

Tom Gross in action during the AFL Academy's clash against Footscray on April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Brisbane Academy prospect does exactly as he advertises – runs hard, gets lots of the ball and keeps backing it up. He averaged 27 disposals and four clearances across his four nationals games for the Allies, having also impressed as a ball-magnet for the Dragons, where he plays in Melbourne while at boarding school. His running ability keeps him in contests late in quarters and games and he has the two-way workrate required at the next level.

Moraes has shown his stuff as a goalkicking wingman over the course of the past two seasons. Last season he kicked 10 goals from 16 games and averaged 26 disposals for the Ranges and this year he's booted 10 goals from seven games and averaged 25 disposals, including a hot start to the year where he kicked 4.1 from 25 touches against the Northern Knights. His standout game of the carnival came against South Australia when he had 22 disposals, booted two goals and took 12 marks, showing his ability to find the ball and hit the scoreboard. He has a turn of foot and creates when he's in possession.

One of the bolters of the championships given his form as the leading ruck prospect in the pool. Dodson has a decision to make between pursuing a promising basketball career or following his football talents, with the 203cm big man impressing with his ability to find the ball around the ground and follow up outside of ruck contests. He had 19 disposals and 19 hitouts against Vic Country and 20 disposals and 22 hitouts the following week against Western Australia.

Tauru is an exciting talent who has plenty going for him. He's also got real scope to end up higher than here in the rankings as he goes back to the Power at Coates Talent League level. After overcoming an early-season hip injury, Tauru dominated for the Power with back-to-back commanding games in rounds 11 and 12 of the CTL, where he took a combined 17 marks patrolling the back half. He likes to fly for his grabs and backs himself in the air as an interceptor, which he did well when he stepped into the Vic Country line-up for its final three games of the carnival. Keep a watch on Tauru.

Alixzander Tauru in action during Vic Country's clash against the Allies in the Marsh Under-18 Championships on July 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Oliver began his championships with a close to best-afield performance against the Allies at Ikon Park. He collected 25 disposals at 84 per cent efficiency and started plenty of Vic Metro's attacking moves from half-back. Oliver is genuinely tough and won't take a backward step and he has some speed and power to take the game on.

Whitlock started the season being used as a key defender but has shown he is more than comfortable heading forward as well, including booting two goals for Vic Country against the Allies. His running ability is strong for a player his size and his versatility will appeal – he's had two five-goal games for the Bushrangers but is able to adapt to defensive positions too.

Matt Whitlock in action during Vic Country's clash against the Allies in the Marsh Under-18 Championships on July 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It's hard to fault Shanahan's ability to kick goals. He is a regular sharpshooter and has kicked 16 goals from seven games so far this season for the Pioneers, including five recently against the Stingrays, and also kicked five for the Allies. Shanahan probably projects as a second or third tall forward who can lead up at the ball and happily contest for grabs.

Jobe Shanahan handballs during the Allies' clash against Vic Metro in the Marsh Under-18 Championships on June 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Faull is strong, aggressive and physical, with his socks-up style lending itself to an old-fashioned appeal. But his past month has done plenty for his draft stocks having missed the first half of the season with a back injury. He returned for the Rebels and snagged five goals in his first game of the season, and also had presence through his three Vic Country appearances, including a three-goal effort against the Allies.

Sims is big, strong, flies for his marks and generates shots on goal. He started his season with a five-goal game against the Western Jets and later on monstered Oakleigh with a 7.4 performance from 15 kicks and 10 marks. Sims kicked 3.3 against Western Australia for Vic Metro then had an 'almost' day against Vic Country last week with three behinds, but showed more than enough to be ranked alongside the other key-position forwards in the group.

Mraz is a difficult player to place given his season was cut short by a navicular foot injury in April. It means he missed all of the under-18 championships, where his versatility was expected to be an important part of Vic Country's campaign. Mraz can play as a key-position player at either end of the ground but showed his intercept ability as a tall defender early in Dandenong's season.