AFL.com.au's draft guru Cal Twomey looks at the players who were unlucky to miss being in July's Phantom Form Guide

Ben Camporeale, Jesse Dattoli and Angus Clarke. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT IS an even draft crop with plenty of depth. You're hearing it more and more.

Last week, AFL.com.au released its first Phantom Form Guide for 2024, which was a ranking of the top 30 prospects in the pool.

But given the tightness and quality of the group, some strong candidates missed out.

Here's the Phantom Form Guide Extra, with the 10 prospects (in alphabetical order) who were considered for the top 30 and who shape as contenders for the August edition.

Jasper Alger

Forward

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Country

182cm

17/12/06

Alger is as goal savvy as anyone in the draft pool. He is a permanent threat inside 50 as a medium goalkicker, often showing his leap and overhead marking as well as his ground-level smarts. The 17-year-old's best game for Vic Country was a three-goal performance from 12 disposals against South Australia and he booted two the following game against Western Australia.

Ned Bowman

Forward

Norwood/South Australia

186cm

12/9/06

Put his name well and truly on the map with his incredible high mark earlier this year playing with Norwood. But since then Bowman has also shown more traits in his game, being a regular goalkicker at under-18 level. He has kicked 15 goals in nine games in the under-18s and has speed and class in the front half as well as clearly some spring in his legs.

Ben Camporeale

Midfielder

Glenelg/South Australia

186cm

21/7/06

Named South Australia's MVP at the carnival, Camporeale was also included in the under-18 All-Australian team. The son of Carlton great Scott plays predominantly as an inside ball-winner and he averaged 27 disposals (10 contested), five clearances and four tackles a game. It has been a trend throughout his season, having also averaged 32 disposals for Glenelg's under-18 team. Along with twin Lucas, the pair made their senior debuts for Glenelg last week, with Ben having 22 disposals.

Angus Clarke

Defender

Glenelg/South Australia

188cm

8/5/06

Clarke has gone under the radar but has plenty of go and could be a top-30 chance. During the championships he was among South Australia's best players, showing his run and carry from the back half and taking things on. He collected 21 disposals and seven rebound 50s against Vic Metro but has also shown across the year he can lock down on a range of different-sized forwards.

Angus Clarke in action during South Australia's Marsh Under-18 Championships clash against Vic Metro on June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Adrian Cole

Tall defender

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

195cm

5/1/06

Cole is a lockdown key defender who was able to shut out key opponents through Vic Metro's title run. Often tall defenders as draftees have attacking mindsets, but Cole's strengths lie in his ability to put forwards to sleep with his tight-checking and one-on-one work. Cole is a member of St Kilda's Next Generation Academy.

Adrian Cole in action during Sandringham's Coates Talent League clash against Sydney's Academy on May 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jesse Dattoli

Forward/midfielder

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

179cm

7/7/06

Dattoli was probably the unluckiest not to be in the top 30 and could well feature in coming editions. He is a half-forward/midfielder who had a good carnival for title winners Vic Metro, including a 20-disposal game against Vic Country in the decider. He tries things with his ball use but has energy, smarts and creativity in his play and has proven to be a goalkicker, including slotting three goals in an early Northern Knights game against the Eastern Ranges this season.

Jesse Dattoli in action during Vic Metro's Marsh Under-18 Championships clash against Western Australia on June 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Dolan

Midfielder/forward

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

177cm

11/11/06

As a smaller type Dolan makes things happen and is hard working with his run both ways. The half-forward took some strong Coates Talent League form into the championships, with a 26-disposal and 1.2 performance against the Northern Knights in round 14. He was at his best for Vic Metro against Western Australia when he kicked two goals from 19 disposals and laid four tackles, showcasing some of his run as well.

Josh Dolan celebrates a goal during Vic Metro's Marsh Under-18 Championships clash against Vic Country on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie Nicholls

Tall forward/defender

Central District/South Australia

197cm

8/6/06

Nicholls is a key-forward prospect who also spent some time in defence for South Australia during the carnival. He had some standout games in the first half of the year with Central's under-18 side, including four goals against Woodville-West Torrens and three goals against West Adelaide. Nicholls has height and athleticism and clubs will continue to track him closely.

Charlie Nicholls in action during South Australia's Marsh Under-18 Championships clash against Vic Metro on June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Harry O'Farrell

Tall defender

Calder Cannons/Vic Metro

196cm

3/5/06

An injury interrupted his carnival with Vic Metro but clubs are still closely watching O'Farrell as a talented tall in the draft class. A member of the Marsh AFL Academy, O'Farrell played against VFL opposition earlier this year. His jump and marking capabilities are there for all to see and he can also swing forward if required to be an option there.

Harry O'Farrell in action during the Marsh AFL Academy's clash against Coburg on April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Logan Smith

Ruckman

GWS Academy/Allies

204cm

24/9/06

The Giants will get first access on the exciting ruck talent under Academy rules. Smith was named in the under-18 All-Australian team after a consistent championships leading the Allies' midfield, with a carnival-high 26 hitouts to advantage (and an average of 22 hitouts a game). Smith brings with him some physicality and mobility and has the genuine height to be a top-end ruck prospect.