Collingwood and Hawthorn have agreed to a trade for small forward Jack Ginnivan

Jack Ginnivan celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG in round 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

JACK Ginnivan will play for Hawthorn next year after the Collingwood small forward agreed to a trade on the final day of the 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Less than 24 hours after news emerged of Hawthorn's interest in Ginnivan, a deal was completed that sees the two clubs swap their second-round picks this year and their 2024 second-round picks. Collingwood will also exchange its 2024 fourth-round pick for Hawthorn's third-round pick.

Magpies footy boss Graham Wright said as recently as Monday that he had not received any calls about Ginnivan, but the Hawks were quick to swoop in the final hours of the Trade Period.

Ginnivan faced a selection squeeze at the Magpies this season following the recruitment of Bobby Hill from Greater Western Sydney and is understood to have considered his options across the past week while away in Bali since Fremantle small forward Lachie Schultz requested a move to Collingwood.

Collingwood landed Schultz from the Dockers on Monday afternoon in a deal that sent pick 34 and a future first-round pick to the Dockers, with the move only adding to the selection squeeze for Ginnivan in the Magpies' forward line.

Ginnivan kicked 40 goals while still on the rookie list in a stunning second season in 2022 but struggled to reach the same heights this year, kicking 12 goals from 14 appearances, including five as the sub.

Jack Ginnivan is tackled during Collingwood's clash with Geelong in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

He did, however, regain his spot in the senior side for this year's Grand Final, meaning he arrives at Hawthorn as a premiership player.

"We appreciate and accept Jack's decision to seek further opportunity at Hawthorn," Wright said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Jack's contribution over the last three years has been significant and includes being a member of the 2023 Premiership team, which he'll always be a part of.

"Jack is still only 20-years-old and has a lot of football ahead of him.

"On behalf of everyone at Collingwood we wish Jack well in all his future endeavours."

Hawthorn list and recruiting manager Mark McKenzie said a player of Ginnivan's age and talent was a valuable addition to the Hawks' young side.

"We couldn’t be happier that Jack wanted to come to Hawthorn – a club he's loved since he was a kid," McKenzie said.

"We love the way he goes about his footy, he's a clever forward that hits the scoreboard and generates a lot of energy on the field.

"Having just won a premiership at 20 years of age, we believe he's only scratched the surface of his potential, and we can't wait to see just how high he can elevate his game at Hawthorn in the years to come."