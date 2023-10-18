No premiership-winning side has ever played together as a group again

Jack Ginnivan and Brayden Maynard celebrate with the premiership cup after the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG on September 30, 2023.

JACK Ginnivan was on the fringe of selection leading into the 2023 decider after back-to-back finals as the starting substitute, but by earning his spot and joining Hawthorn three weeks later he has ensured an historic Grand Final trend continues.

Ginnivan looks like being the only premiership Magpie from this year to leave the club, ending Collingwood's chances of taking the field with the same group of players again the following year.

Joel Selwood's retirement at the end of 2022 meant Geelong could not achieve the feat, while ruckman Luke Jackson's move to Fremantle at the end of 2022 stopped Melbourne's 2021 premiership team from reforming.

Indeed, through retirements, injury or change of clubs, no premiership team has ever been able to take the field again in a match in one of the competition's more unlikely streaks.

The Magpies would have come close. With no other trades, retirements or delistings among their premiership 23, it was only Ginnivan's exit that prevented them from creating a bit of history in 2024.

Jack Ginnivan celebrates after receiving his premiership medal following the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG on September 30, 2023.

The trade acquisition of Fremantle forward Lachie Schultz was the critical move that meant their line-up was guaranteed change next year, and Ginnivan was the player most likely to make way at selection if he remained with the club.

The Magpies' premiership 23 would have faced other challenges, with defender John Noble pushing to regain the spot he held for 83 consecutive matches and key forward Dan McStay returning from injury.

High marking forward Ash Johnson and young inside midfielder Finlay Macrae are others that will put pressure on to break into the team next year, while the Magpies hold one pick in the first round of the AFL Draft.

Geelong in 2023 underwent too much change to come close, with Max Holmes, Oliver Henry, Esava Ratugolea, Tanner Bruhn and Jack Bowes playing large parts of the season after missing out on the 2022 premiership.

Geelong players sing the song on the ground after winning the 2022 AFL Grand Final against Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022.

Melbourne came close in 2022, fielding 21 of its 23 premiership players from the previous season against St Kilda in round eight, with only Christian Salem (knee) and Michael Hibberd (VFL) absent.

Richmond's 2020 premiership team had the chance to play together in 2021 but didn't, with the retirements of David Astbury and Bachar Houli later ending their chances of doing so.

The 2019 team never had the chance after dual premiership wingman Brandon Ellis moved to Gold Coast, while Richmond's 2017 Grand Final team all remained the following season but never re-formed.

Brandon Ellis celebrates a goal for the Suns.

West Coast's 2018 premiership team never had the chance to play together again after the departures of retired star Mark LeCras and traded ruckman Scott Lycett, who joined Port Adelaide.

The Western Bulldogs lost key defender Joel Hamling to Fremantle after their 2016 triumph, while none of Hawthorn's three premiership teams from 2013-15 managed the feat.