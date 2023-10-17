Paddy Dow and Nick Coffield have joined the Saints and Bulldogs as part of a four-club deal

Paddy Dow and Nick Coffield. Pictures: AFL Photos

FORMER top-10 picks Paddy Dow and Nick Coffield have landed at new clubs in a four-club mega trade.

Dow has got his wish to move from Carlton to St Kilda while Coffield is on his way out of the Saints to join the Western Bulldogs.

A swap of picks involving Essendon has enabled the deal to get done, with the Bombers getting an improved draft hand as a result.

In all, the trade involves two players, four picks in this year's draft and five future picks.

Nick Coffield, Paddy Dow deal going down now. Four clubs involved - Western Bulldogs, St Kilda, Carlton and Essendon. Bombers set to get an upgraded picks hand, Coffield to head to Dogs as well as picks, Dow to Saints, Blues get pick for Dow. Imminent now. @AFLcomau @traderadio — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 17, 2023

The details of the deal are:

Carlton receives

Future third-round pick (tied to Essendon), future fourth-round pick (tied to Western Bulldogs), future fourth-round pick (tied to Fremantle)

Carlton gives up

Paddy Dow, future third-round pick, future fourth-round pick

Essendon receives

Pick 35, future fourth-round pick (tied to Carlton)

Essendon gives up

Pick 52, future third-round pick

St Kilda receives

Paddy Dow, Pick 40, future third-round pick (tied to Carlton)

St Kilda gives up

Nick Coffield, Pick 35, Pick 56, future fourth-round pick (tied to Fremantle)

Western Bulldogs receive

Nick Coffield, Pick 52, Pick 56

Western Bulldogs give up

Pick 40, future-fourth round pick

In addition to losing Dow, the Blues have swapped future third-round picks with Essendon and future fourth-round picks with the Bulldogs while they have also received a future fourth-round pick from St Kilda, which is tied to Fremantle.

The Bombers have received pick 35 from St Kilda and a future fourth-round pick from the Blues, while they have given up pick 52 to the Dogs and their future third-round pick to Carlton.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

TRADE TRACKER Get the details of every trade as they happen

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

In exchange for receiving Dow as well as pick 40 from the Bulldogs and Carlton's future third, the Saints have given up Coffield, picks 35 and 56 as well as a future fourth-round pick tied to Fremantle that they received as part of the Liam Henry trade.

The Bulldogs have given up Pick 40 and a future fourth-round pick and received Coffield, pick 52 from the Bombers and pick 56 from the Saints.