Massimo D'Ambrosio in action during Essendon's clash against West Coast in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MASSIMO D'Ambrosio has made the move to Hawthorn after the Hawks struck a deal with Essendon right as the trade deadline expired.

As revealed by AFL.com.au last month, the out-of-contract D'Ambrosio requested a trade to Hawthorn where he has been offered greater security.

A deal was agreed to late on Wednesday, with the Hawks giving the Bombers pick No.61 and a future fourth-round selection (tied to Collingwood) in exchange for the 20-year-old.

D'Ambrosio played 16 games for Essendon after being selected in the 2022 mid-season draft.

"Armed with a penetrating left boot, we believe Massimo can become a dangerous player that can be used in a number of roles for us going forward," Hawthorn list boss Mark McKenzie said.

"He reads the play incredibly well and has a great natural instinct, which we see as great weapons of his.

"At just 20 years of age, Massimo fits our list profile perfectly and we really excited about just what he can deliver for our club in the future."

