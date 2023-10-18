Mabior Chol has been traded to Hawthorn from Gold Coast

Mabior Chol celebrates a goal during the VFL Grand Final between Gold Coast and Werribee at Ikon Park on September 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has bolstered its forward stocks with the addition of Mabior Chol from Gold Coast.

The 26-year-old joins the Hawks after two seasons at the Suns, where he was the club's leading goalkicker in 2022.

The Hawks sent a future second-round pick, which was tied to their deal with Brisbane involving Jack Gunston, to the Suns to land the 200cm Chol.

Hawthorn will receive pick 62 as part of the deal with the Suns as well.

Hawthorn will now send the F2 from this deal to Gold Coast for Mabior Chol, while the Hawks will also receive Pick 62 from the Suns as well. @AFLcomau https://t.co/EooIx2g2R8 — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) October 18, 2023

Chol is set to replace Jacob Koschitzke, who was traded to Richmond only moments before the deal, in attack and can also provide a second ruck option.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

After playing all 22 matches and kicking 44 goals in his first season at Gold Coast, Chol played just eight senior games this year but was a standout at reserves level, helping lead the Suns to the VFL premiership with four goals in the Grand Final.

Learn More 02:11

Despite still having two years left to run on his contract at Gold Coast, the Suns were open to letting him move given the number of key forwards they have on their list and the impending arrival of gun Academy prospect Jed Walter.

"Mabior is looking for more opportunity at AFL level next year which would have been limited at the Suns next year, so we believe this trade is in everyone's best interests," Gold Coast general manager of list and strategy Craig Cameron said.

"Pleasingly and in line with our strategy, we've been able to secure a future second-round selection in return which strengthens our hand for next year."

Chol had attracted interest from several clubs including Adelaide and North Melbourne before settling on Hawthorn, where he has been offered a four-year deal.

Hawthorn list and recruiting manager Mark McKenzie said Chol's addition would strengthen Hawthorn's forward stocks.

"With more than 60 games under his belt, Mabior will help complement our young and developing list with his best footy definitely still ahead of him," McKenzie said.

"We can see Mabior making an immediate impact, obviously up forward, whilst also having great versatility to pinch-hit in the ruck."