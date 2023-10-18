Ivan Soldo will head to South Australia to lead Port's ruck division in 2024

Ivan Soldo in action during the R2 match between Richmond and GWS at the MCG on March 27, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND premiership player Ivan Soldo is set to lead Port Adelaide's ruck department next season after a deal was agreed with the Power on Wednesday.

The Tigers will receive picks 41 and 49, a future second-round pick tied to Fremantle as well as Port's future fourth-round pick in exchange for Soldo, with the Power also getting Richmond's pick 50 in return.

Details will see Port Adelaide end up with Soldo and pick 50 in exchange for 41 and 49 this year, Fremantle’s future second round pick and Port’s future fourth round pick. @aflcomau https://t.co/w7eNgR5dIw — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 18, 2023

Port picked up Fremantle's future second in a deal with the Dockers on the opening day of the trade period.

The Power are still working on a deal to bring in another ruckman, Jordon Sweet from the Western Bulldogs. After the Soldo deal, Port will hold picks 25, 50 and 76 in this year's draft to get that deal done.

The pending arrival of Soldo and possible arrival of Sweet could see veteran ruck Scott Lycett exit the club, with a handful of Victorian clubs interested in the 31-year-old to bolster their ruck depth.

Soldo has played 57 games for the Tigers since arriving at Punt Rd in 2014, including the club's 2019 Grand Final win, but he has never managed more than 14 in a single season given he has sat behind Tigers co-captain Toby Nankervis in the pecking order.

He played eight games in 2023 before expressing an interest in a trade.

The 27-year-old had been linked with a move to Greater Western Sydney last year, but a move never eventuated.

