With the 7.30pm AEDT trade deadline fast approaching, take a closer looks at the deals yet to be done

THE CLOCK is ticking.

With just hours until the end of the 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, there's at least 14 players who could still move clubs ahead of the 2024 season.

Get the full rundown of where these deals stand, and what is likely to happen on Deadline Day.

Jack Billings

The Saints midfielder still has two years to run on his contract but is keen for a fresh start having missed plenty of footy in recent years. He's had some interest from rival clubs and St Kilda could even pay some of his contract as part of a deal with another club.

Mabior Chol

Gold Coast has been keen on a future second-round pick from Hawthorn to get this deal done, although the Hawks would rather a future third be part of the deal. If the Hawks are able to get deals done for Jacob Koschitzke and/or Brandon Ryan, that would give them more draft options to offer to the Suns for Chol.

Massimo D'Ambrosio

As reported in Inside Trading on Monday night, Hawthorn had put forward its pick 63 for D'Ambrosio, but Essendon is hoping for something further up the draft board. The Hawks also hold picks 44 and 54, but those picks could also be tied up in the deals for Jack Ginnivan, Mabior Chol and Jack Gunston. D'Ambrosio could walk to the pre-season draft if a deal cannot be done before the deadline.

Xavier Duursma & Brandon Zerk-Thatcher

These deals are intrinsically linked, with Port Adelaide having rejected Essendon's proposal for a straight player swap earlier this week. The Power also want a swap of picks to be involved so it's a case of who blinks first ahead of the deadline. Zerk-Thatcher has expressed a willingness to go to the pre-season draft if a deal can't get done to get him back to South Australia, but both the Bombers and Adelaide have a pick in the PSD before the Power.

Jack Ginnivan

It wouldn't be a Trade Period without a late shock and news on Tuesday of Hawthorn's move for Ginnivan was exactly that. Inside Trading has reported that a 2024 second-round pick is likely to form the basis of any deal, with Ginnivan still contracted at the Pies for next year and the Hawks having plenty of other trades to finalise on Deadline Day.

Jack Gunston

With the Hawks focused on deals involving Jack Ginnivan, Mabior Chol and Massimo D'Ambrosio, any play for Gunston is likely to come late on Wednesday. A late pick in the draft this year could be enough to get the deal done, although the Lions could want a future pick instead as they look to accrue 2024 draft points for their Academy players and father-son Levi Ashcroft.

Elijah Hollands

Inside Trading has reported the move of Hollands to Carlton is set to go through after talks developed in recent days. The future third-round pick the Blues gained from the Paddy Dow trade on Tuesday is set to form the basis of the deal, while other picks could also be swapped as the Suns look to boost their draft points tally.

Jacob Koschitzke

Hawthorn has floated a future third-round selection to get a deal done for Koschitzke, but the Tigers have so far only put forward their picks in the 60s this year. With the Hawks attempting to get up to six deals done on Deadline Day, this one could go down to the wire.

Scott Lycett

The future of Lycett is largely dependent on Port Adelaide getting Jordon Sweet and Ivan Soldo to the Power; a deal for the Tiger has already been agreed, with Sweet set to get his wish as well. The likes of North Melbourne, St Kilda and Geelong have all shown an interest in Lycett as they look to add to their ruck depth, who could move after the trade period as a delisted free agent.

Esava Ratugolea

Inside Trading reported on Tuesday that progress has been made on getting the Cats defender to the Power after Geelong had earlier rejected Port's offer of pick 25. The deal is still set to come down to the final hours, however, with the Power also looking to get deals done for Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Jordon Sweet and Ivan Soldo. Walking Ratugolea to the national draft remains an option if a deal can't be done, albeit an unlikely one.

Brandon Ryan

With the Hawks already tied up with multiple deals on Deadline Day, Brisbane has put forward an offer for mid-season rookie Brandon Ryan. Inside Trading reported on Tuesday that the Lions have offered their future second-round pick for the 200cm giant, who has played just three senior games for the Hawks.

Dylan Shiel

While Shiel remains likely to stay at Essendon next year, it's not completely out of the question that he finds a new home on Wednesday. The 30-year-old still has two years left to run on his current deal and with the Bombers involved in some other trades on Deadline Day, it seems more likely than unlikely that he stays.

Jordon Sweet

With Port's pick 41 involved in a deal for Ivan Soldo, the Power’s pick 49 might be enough to appease the Bulldogs for Sweet, who requested a move to Alberton last month. If Sweet follows Soldo in joining the Power, it is more likely to see Scott Lycett depart.