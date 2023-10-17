Magpies forward Jack Ginnivan is set to request a trade, with Hawthorn set to make a move

Jack Ginnivan celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG in round 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD small forward Jack Ginnivan wants to explore his trade options before Wednesday night's deadline.

The Magpies have confirmed they have had contact with Ginnivan's manager, John Meesen from Kapital Sports, and the premiership player is assessing his options.

Ginnivan is yet to formalise a trade request but that is expected to happen in the next 24 hours.

A trade twist with just over 24 hours remaining in the window.



Hawthorn looms as a potential suitor for Collingwood's premiership forward Jack Ginnivan. The Hawks have interest and have been weighing up whether he would consider a move, given he is contracted for 2024. @AFLcomau — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) October 17, 2023

Hawthorn has had interest in the Castlemaine product in recent months and is poised to make a late play.

The Magpies now have a little more than 24 hours to negotiate a trade for the contracted goal sneak, who overcame off-field and on-field challenges in 2023 to play in a premiership for Craig McRae's side.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

TRADE TRACKER Get the details of every trade as they happen

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

Collingwood landed gun small forward Lachie Schultz from Fremantle on Monday afternoon in a deal that sent pick No.34 and a future first-round pick to the Dockers.

Ginnivan faced a selection squeeze this season following the recruitment of Bobby Hill from Greater Western Sydney and is understood to have considered his options across the past week while away in Bali since Schultz requested a move to Collingwood.

The Bendigo Pioneers product kicked 40 goals while still on the rookie list in a stunning second season in 2022 but struggled to reach the same heights this year, kicking 12 goals from 14 appearances, including five as the sub.

Learn More 09:20

Collingwood wasn't expecting Ginnivan to move but will now work through what a deal looks like.

The Western Bulldogs are understood to have also maintained an interest in Ginnivan across the year but aren’t in the position to strike a deal given their commitments to father-son prospect Jordan Croft.

Hawthorn has now had four players request a move to Waverley Park in the off-season, but the Hawks are yet to complete a deal for any of them.

The club is adamant that Gold Coast key forward Mabior Chol and Essendon rookie Massimo D'Ambrosio are the club's priorities after committing to the pair before the trade period opened last Monday.

Since then, Hawthorn has also been blindsided by a late trade request by three-time premiership forward Jack Gunston.

Jack Ginnivan celebrates Collingwood's win over Brisbane in the 2023 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The 32-year-old wants to return to the Hawks after moving to Brisbane 12 months ago, but might not secure that move until close to the 7.30pm AEDT deadline on Wednesday night.

With Tyler Brockman completing his move to West Coast on Saturday and Chad Wingard set to miss at least the first half of 2024, the recruitment of Ginnivan would solve some of the issues Sam Mitchell's side are facing in attack next season.

Meanwhile, Collingwood has moved to shut down rumours circulating on social media involving Ginnivan and his teammate Dan McStay.

The club says the man in an explicit video online, which is alleged to be McStay, is not him.

A subsequent rumour that Ginnivan has requested a trade because he filmed the video has also been categorically dismissed by the club.