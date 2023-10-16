Collingwood footy boss Graham Wright says Jack Ginnivan will not be traded despite landing small forward Lachie Schultz from Fremantle on Monday

Jack Ginnivan in action during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD insists Jack Ginnivan will be at the club next year, with footy boss Graham Wright saying the Magpies "haven't taken any calls at all" about the small forward's future.

Ginnivan is contracted at the Pies for the 2024 season but the acquisition of Lachie Schultz from Fremantle will put his spot in Collingwood's best 22 under pressure.

The 20-year-old kicked 40 goals in 2022 but managed just 14 senior games this year, including five as the sub, while the likes of Bobby Hill, Beau McCreery and Jamie Elliott were often preferred ahead of him in the forward line.

Schultz's arrival will only add to the small forward squeeze at the Pies, but Wright says Ginnivan's name has not been on the trade table.

"No, I haven't taken any calls about that," Wright told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio of Ginnivan, who played in the club’s Grand Final win. "We haven't sought to take calls either.

"From our perspective, it hasn't been an issue at all. We see Jack as a part of what we're doing, he's contracted for next year and we haven't taken any calls at all."

Wright also said the club had no issue with departing midfielder Taylor Adams after it emerged last week that trade discussions with Sydney had occurred during Grand Final week.

Adams was ruled out of the season decider due to injury and was forced to watch from the sidelines as his teammates became premiership players.

Taylor Adams and Peter Daicos after the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

But Wright says early conversations between the Swans and Adams went through the player's management, adding the 30-year-old was fully focused on the Grand Final in the days leading up to the clash.

"There was no issue with us at all ... my understanding it was his management who had reached out to Sydney before that time, not during Grand Final week," Wright said.

"It's a professional environment where players can look at their options, whether contracted or not contracted. We're talking about Lachie (Schultz) in the reverse here, so I think it'd be a bit rich for us to have our nose out of joint about that.

"We certainly knew Taylor's focus was on his teammates and helping to prepare them and being as good a teammate as he possibly could be in a really tough week for him. The Swans weren't a part of that until after the game."

Having added Schultz to and lost Adams from a premiership side, Wright indicated the club wouldn't be involved in any further trades before the trade deadline on Wednesday night, but said he remained open to offers.

"You never say never," he said. "I would have thought it would be difficult for us now, but we are open-minded.

"We certainly don't have any other players that we're having a look at. But you never know."