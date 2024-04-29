Jordan De Goey pulled up sore after the Anzac Day match against Essendon and will need to pass a fitness test to face Carlton on Friday

Jordan De Goey warms up ahead of the match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Jordan De Goey faces a test to be fit to play Carlton on Friday night after pulling up with a groin issue from Anzac Day.

The premiership Magpie is sore following last week's thrilling draw with Essendon and will need to be cleared this week before meeting the Blues.

De Goey was at Magpies HQ on Monday, with his selection call to come later in the week.

It will be a big watch for the reigning premiers as they clash with arch rivals and fellow top-four aspirants Carlton, who lost to Geelong on the weekend.

Learn More 20:43

De Goey had 23 disposals and six tackles against the Bombers and has played every game this season after his Grand Final heroics last season.