Mabior Chol flies for a mark in the match between Hawthorn and Sydney in R7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FALLOUT from Hawthorn's 76-point loss to Sydney on Sunday has continued with forward Mabior Chol suspended for one game for striking Errol Gulden off the ball.

Chol lashed out at Gulden while Chol's teammate Blake Hardwick was taking a set shot at goal during the first quarter, causing the umpire to pay a free kick and disallow Hardwick's successful long-range shot that sailed through.

The Swans carried the ball down the field from the resultant free kick and scored a major of their own through Joel Amartey.

The Match Review Officer graded the strike as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, drawing a one-game ban.

Chol's suspension leaves Hawthorn's tall forward stocks even further depleted after key forward Mitch Lewis missed a fourth straight game – he picked up a hamstring strain on Easter Monday – after being picked to play on Friday, but withdrawing on Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old is still dealing with soreness in his knee joint and is no guarantee to return against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

Small forward Sam Butler underwent surgery on Monday to repair his broken leg following a gruesome incident in the VFL on Sunday.

The 21-year-old broke both the tibia and fibula in the incident and won’t return again in 2024.

Chol, who is at his third club after crossing from Gold Coast to Hawks ahead of this season having started his career at Richmond, has kicked nine goals from seven games so far this year.

The 17th-placed Hawks have won just one game this season, against 18th-ranked North Melbourne in round seven.

Sydney midfielder Chad Warner can accept a $2500 fine for rough conduct on Hawthorn's Will Day, in the only other charge emerging from Sunday's two games.