The Match Review findings for the round seven games are in

Madison Prespakis sheds a tear during the match between Richmond and Essendon at IKON Park in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON star Madison Prespakis has been handed a one-match ban by the AFLW Match Review for rough conduct on Richmond's Sarah Hosking.

The action was deemed to be careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in the decision that will see Prespakis ruled out of the Bombers' round eight clash with West Coast.

The 22-year-old is having another standout season and sits in eighth place in the AFL Coaches' Association Champion Player Award.

Learn More 00:28

However, the young star has escaped suspension for rough conduct for an incident involving Richmond's Monique Conti.

"Conti gathers the loose ball following a centre bounce where she is tackled by Prespakis," the Match Review statement said.

"It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Prespakis' actions did not constitute a reportable offence in circumstances where Conti's arms were free prior to impact with the ground and the force applied by the tackle was not excessive. No further action was taken."

Learn More 00:25

Two other players were handed bans arising from incidents in round seven, with Adelaide's Najwa Allen referred directly to the Tribunal for a first-quarter incident involving the Western Bulldogs' Kirsten McLeod.

Allen faces a minimum three-match suspension for the off-the-ball hit in the opening quarter on Friday night.

Najwa Allen in action during the preliminary final between Adelaide and Brisbane on November 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

McLeod was ruled out of the rest of the game with concussion following the incident, which was deemed to be careless conduct, severe impact and high contact.

Greater Western Sydney's Rebecca Beeson has been offered a one-match ban for rough conduct on St Kilda's Tyanna Smith, with the Match Review Officer grading the incident as careless, medium impact and high contact.

Meanwhile, Tiger Sarah Hosking received a $400 fine for rough conduct involving Essendon's Georgia Clarke.